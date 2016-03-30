Instagram has quickly fixed the disappearing Log Out button

Update: Well, that didn't take too long - Instagram has released a new update which brings back the Log Out button that had dropped away for some users after its last iOS update a few days ago.

After you update to 7.19.1 version of Instagram, which is available now through the Apple App Store, The Log Out button should be back in the Settings menu where it has always lived.

Original article...

Some Instagram users have found themselves unable to log out or switch accounts following the latest iOS update.

The Log Out button usually appears at the bottom of the Options menu, which is accessed by tapping the cog icon at the top right of the profile screen. Instagram has said it is aware of the problem and a fix is currently being worked on.

We noticed the techradar account was locked after the update, and it only seems to only be affecting iOS at the moment.

"We're aware of an issue that's preventing some users from logging out or switching accounts," the Instagram account tweeted. "We're working on a fix."

We've asked Instagram for an update on where it is in the fixing process, and we'll update when we know more.