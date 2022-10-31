Instagram is down and suspending many accounts - here's what we know

It looks like Instagram is down. Millions of users have been trying to scroll through their feed on the app, but rather than being brought with photos or reels, people are discovering that their accounts are locked out.

As of the afternoon of Monday, October 31, Instagram seems incapable of letting many users access their accounts, although others can still log in as normal and scroll through their feeds.

We've fired up this live blog to bring you all the latest developments, while we - and hopefully the Instagram team at Meta - try to figure out what's happening.