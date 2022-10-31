Live
Instagram is down and suspending many accounts - here's what we know
Is your account locked out or suspended?
It looks like Instagram is down. Millions of users have been trying to scroll through their feed on the app, but rather than being brought with photos or reels, people are discovering that their accounts are locked out.
As of the afternoon of Monday, October 31, Instagram seems incapable of letting many users access their accounts, although others can still log in as normal and scroll through their feeds.
We've fired up this live blog to bring you all the latest developments, while we - and hopefully the Instagram team at Meta - try to figure out what's happening.
Instagram is doing some sort of purge, it appears. Lots of people are having a bad day over there. @mosseri pic.twitter.com/CYIxEzbc9HOctober 31, 2022
This was how the issue was discovered - countless users were realizing that their follower count was shrinking very quickly, and eventually others would share on Twitter how their account would be suspended for no reason.
While there's no word from the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri (opens in new tab) yet, we're waiting to hear back from the company as to when the issue will be resolved.
@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it’s just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2ORKRtu0z7October 31, 2022
This is an example from @QueenVIP8 of how her Instagram account was suddenly locked out for no reason.
Again, if you only open up Instagram to look at dog pictures once a day and you're wondering why you've been locked out, don't panic - it's a bug, and Instagram is aware.
After the news earlier today that Twitter CEO Elon Musk is wanting to charge for the blue tick, and now Instagram is down, could we see a hat trick soon of another social platform having issues?
Snapchat ceases to snap?
Facebook ceases to face?
MySpace ceases to space? Again?
We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdownOctober 31, 2022
Rejoice - looks like Instagram is looking into the issue now. Best thing is to grab a drink, and hopefully once you're back, all of this will have blown over.
Lots of Instagram users reporting accounts being randomly suspended or locked outMany accounts also showing big drops in followers pic.twitter.com/JOyBBPXVgNOctober 31, 2022
If you've been getting this message, you're not alone, but Instagram looks to be aware of the issue.
