Intel Core i7-11700K falls flat in leaked performance benchmarks

The incoming Intel Core i7-11700K Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU has fell flat in early performance benchmarks shared by Russian tech site Lab501.

The benchmarks are based on engineering sample that is close to the retail unit, according to the report, and has been compared against several existing Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs.

The preview reveals that the Intel Core i7-11700K will feature the same 8-core configuration as the flagship Core i9-11900K, but will feature reduced clock speeds. The chip, which will be based on a 14nm process node, will feature a base clock of 3.6GHz, and single and multi-core boost clocks of 5GHz and 4.6GHz respectively.

Lab501 tested the Rocket Lake CPU in a system comprising a Z590 motherboard with 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

However, despite Intel’s promise that its new Cypress Cove architecture will make for double-digital IPC gains, the Intel Core i7-11700K fails to compete with its main competitor, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

Details, details, details

In the Fire Strike Extreme physics test, for example, the Intel Core i7-11800K scored just 25,984, while the Ryzen 7 5800X managed a score of 30,670 in the same test. The CPU also falls short of the Intel Core i9-10900K, which scored 29,743.

The Intel Core i7-11700K falls short when it comes to gaming performance too, with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X beating the chip in most titles.

The report also shows that Intel’s Rocket Lake-S CPU consumes much more power than its AMD rival. The Intel Core i7-17700K consumed 286W, which is 64W higher than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X configured setup and 76W higher than the Core i7-10700K. This is likely due to the CPU’s 14nm process node, as AMD is utilising a much more advanced 7nm process.

However, it’s worth noting that the Intel processor runs cooler at around 71C, while the Ryzen 7 5800X operates at around 89C.

Of course, these performance results are based on an engineering sample on non-final firmware, so it’s likely these results are far from final.