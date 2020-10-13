Hurry – the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless headphones are £70 off

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and they've hit their lowest ever price in this bargain Prime Day deal.

Usually £299.99, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless headphones to just £229 – a saving of £70. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Until now, that cost has never dipped below £265 – so if you want to grab these class-leading noise-cancellers at this price, you'll need to act fast.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: £299.99 £229 at Amazon

Save £70 on these class-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers & Wilkins. With outstanding audio quality, aptX Adaptive support, and a dapper design, the PX7 are ideal headphones for anyone who's looking for stellar sound performance.

Bowers & Wilkins’ PX7 headphones are well worth considering if you're looking for a stylish alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4, and they sound just as good (if not better).

Class-leading insight – both in terms of texture and dynamics – appears to come easily to the PX7s (and there’s no shortage of it), but unlike some headphones that over-scrutinize at the expense of liveliness, and they don’t get too bogged down with the details.

A 30-hour battery life means these long-lasting cans will survive extended listening sessions, while their chic looks sets them apart from the majority of over-ear headphones on the market today.

Meanwhile, aptX Apdative support brings stability between the headphones and your smartphone or tablet, in addition to the high-quality (24-bit) streaming aptX HD and low latency streaming brought to the table.

