Huawei MateBook X Pro is a top-notch laptop with a £200 discount at Amazon

We called Huawei’s MateBook X Pro the “sleeper hit best laptop” of the year when we reviewed the machine, and if you fancy getting your hands on one, Amazon has currently knocked £200 off the asking price of two models.

The notebooks in question are the two top-end variants of the MateBook X Pro, one of which has 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB SSD, with the other doubling the size of the storage to 512GB. The latter top-of-the-range model also has a beefier processor, and discrete graphics – check the deals below for the full spec details.

As mentioned, both of these MateBook X Pro notebooks have been reduced by £200, with Amazon promising delivery before Christmas.

Huawei has produced a machine with few flaws, and a fantastic design, gorgeous screen, not to mention plenty of power under the hood – it’s top of our list of best laptops for many good reasons.

Also note that it’s one of Amazon’s ‘deals of the day’, so you’ll need to move quickly and make your purchase today if you want to bag the discount.

Huawei MateBook X Pro (Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB) £1,299.99 £1,099.99 at Amazon

For not much more than a grand you get an ultra-slim 13.9-inch laptop with a superbly slick 3K touchscreen, powered by one of Intel’s Core i5 CPUs. This deal is only on for today.View Deal

Huawei MateBook X Pro (Core i7-8550U/8GB/512GB) £1,499.99 £1,299.99 at Amazon

Compared to the above model, this doubles the size of the SSD, puts a more powerful Core i7-8550U processor in the mix, and also adds a GeForce MX150 discrete graphics card for pixel-pushing duties.View Deal