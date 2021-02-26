How to watch The United States vs Billie Holiday online: stream the new movie on Hulu

One of the greatest and most influential singers of all-time, Billie Holiday was also a titan of the civil rights movement, with Strange Fruit - the first definitive protest song against racial discrimination - becoming both her gift and her curse. Read on as we detail how to watch The United States vs Billie Holiday online and stream the 2021 movie on Hulu today.

The United States vs Billie Holiday chronicles Lady Day's rise to superstardom, and the heart-breaking demise that followed as she sacrificed everything to be a lightning rod for the government, police officers and thugs who did everything in their power to demonise and silence her.

Watch The United States vs Billie Holiday online Streaming release date: February 26, 2021 Director: Lee Daniels Cast: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund Run time: 130 minutes Rating: N/A Watch now: Try Hulu for FREE for 1-month

The movie, directed by Lee Daniels (Precious, The Paperboy), stars singer-songwriter Andra Day as the one and only Billie Holiday, in a magnificent debut performance worthy of a Golden Globe nomination for best actress.

Billie is unbowed even as she's relentlessly pursued by the authorities in a blatant campaign designed to suppress the fledgling civil rights movement - a movement that was given a voice by her legendary recording of Strange Fruit, a song about the lynching of Black Americans.

Inspired by Abel Meeropol's poem, Strange Fruit lit a fire within certain sections of society, emboldening the oppressed and the voiceless, and making Holiday, who would also have to struggle against abusive lovers and a drug and alcohol addiction, an obvious target.

Imprisoned, shamed, stripped of her cabaret card and harassed persistently, it was not to be a happy ending, but Billie Holiday's awe-inspiring legacy lives on today. Prepare to be moved as we detail how you can watch The United States vs Billie Holiday online today with Hulu.

How to watch The United States vs Billie Holiday for FREE with Hulu in the US

You can watch The United States vs Billie Holiday exclusively on Hulu from Friday, February 26.

