How to watch the Indy 500 live: stream online from wherever you are right now

Memorial Day Sunday is all about watching 33 super powered wonder cars fire around over 500 miles of track over 200 2.5 mile laps, ideally while easting BBQ and drinking a beer or two. So how can you get all the action even when outside the house? Streaming is they key. Using this guide we tell you how to live stream every last one of those exciting laps wherever you need to be.

103rd Indianapolis 500 - when and where? The 2019 Indy 500 will take place today (Sunday May 26) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

How to watch the 2019 Indy 500: US live stream

If you live in the US and have a television, then NBC is your best bet for catching the big race. This will be the first race covered by NBC after 54 years of being aired by ABC.

NBC’s coverage of the Indy 500 will be available with either a cable or satellite subscription or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna.

For those that want to watch the Indy 500 on their computer or from their mobile devices, you can do so by going to NBC's website. However, you’ll have to login with your cable provider’s details to do so and this is also the case on NBC app.

Racing fans outside of the US this weekend that want to catch NBC’s coverage of the Indy 500 will need a VPN to do so. Below you’ll find all the information on how to download and use a VPN to watch the race.

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the 2019 Indy 500 live stream in your country, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose US to stream the 2019 Indy 500 on NBC using the link below.

3. Go to NBC

This year's Indy 500 will be streamed right on NBC's website and with a VPN you can watch it live from anywhere in the world - just so long as you have those crucial log in details.

How to watch in the US without cable - and for free

If you don’t have a cable subscription, don’t worry as there are still plenty of other ways to watch the 2019 Indy 500 on NBC without subscribing or purchasing a digital antenna for your TV. What's more, they all have free trials, too. To simplify things for you, we’ve listed a couple of our favorite options below:

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the racing and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the racing and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the 2019 Indy 500: Canada live stream

Strangely, we can't seem to find anybody that's showing an Indy 500 live stream in Canada. It has previously been on ESPN, but we can't see that they're broadcasting it this year.

If you live in Canada and want to stream the race online, you'll have to do so by using one of the streaming services listed above or by using a VPN to access the broadcast of another country.

How to watch the 2019 Indy 500: UK live stream

If you live in the UK and want to watch the Indy 500 on your television, then BT Sport will be covering all the action at the race as they have the exclusive rights to broadcast the event in the UK. BT Sport subscribers can simply go to the site and watch the race from there.

However if you’re not a subscriber, you can still use a VPN to change your IP address to get the race from another location.

Main image courtesy of www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com