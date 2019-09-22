How to watch 2019 Emmys online: live stream the awards ceremony from anywhere

Ready to discover the TV shows that will go down in history as the best in 2018-19? Then you need to tune into the Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, where all of the greatest shows on US television go head-to-head. TechRadar's guide on how to watch the Emmys 2019 online will tell you everything you need to know to tune in...even if you're outside the US this weekend.

As the Emmy Awards alternate between the four main hosts, this year it's Fox's turn to broadcast the ceremony. Unusually, Fox has decided that there will be no host for this years Emmys. Although this isn't an unheard of occurrence, it is rare for the Emmy's to go host-less. Well they certainly know how to shake things up, leaving everyone extremely curious to see the events of the night unfold.

2019 Emmy Awards - where and when? The 71st Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as usual on Sunday, September 22. The Awards ceremony will begin around 5pm PT in LA, so 8pm ET (that's 1am BST, 10am AEST Monday morning).

The annual so-called Oscars of television is set to be flooded with all of TV's familiar and beloved faces: Emilia Clarke, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Kit Harrington, Hugh Grant, Sophie Turner and Michael Douglas just to name a few.

As expected Game of Throne's actors have been nominated a few times and similarly to 2018 they are the series with the most nominations. Ozark and Killing Eve are also nominated in Outstanding Drama Series much to their fans' delight - both series have a rating of 8.3 on IMDb and they just keep on getting more and more popular!

Whether you're a loyal fan of one of the series nominated or you're just judging the fashion that stars are wearing, the Emmys is a classic annual award ceremony and one that you cannot miss. We can tell you exactly how live stream it from anywhere, just keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2019 Emmy Awards online.

How to watch the Emmys online from outside your country

Below we'll take you through certain worldwide broadcasters of the 2019 Emmy Awards. But if you try to watch the Emmys online from abroad then you'll soon discover that access is geo-blocked meaning you can't watch.

The solution...? A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - let's you change the IP address very simply back to a server in your home country, thus making your mobile, tablet, laptop or TV streaming device think it's back at home.

How to watch the Emmy Awards: live stream in the US

If you’re in the US and have cable then you need then you are set to go! Just tune into Fox from 5PM PT / 8pm ET to watch the 2019 Emmy Awards for free.

The show is expected to be around three hours. However, this is the Emmys and as usual there is a significant amount of awards to be handed out. Add in the winners' acceptance speeches and the event could easily overrun.

Don't forget, you can always stream the 2019 Emmy Awards online, from your tablet, laptop or phone. Simply head onto Fox on your selected device and download their free app.

Cable cutter but still want to watch? The following services all offer Fox. What's more the all have free trials, too. So if you haven't used them before, then you could have the opportunity to watch the Emmys absolutely free!

How to watch the Emmy Awards: Canada live stream

Canadian residents are in luck! CTV will show the Emmy Awards live on television. However, if you don’t have a TV, you can still watch the Awards show on the network’s website but you will need a CTV account and then you'll have to choose a TV service provider.

How to get an Emmys live stream in the UK

Sadly, similarly to last year, the 2019 Emmys will not be broadcast to the UK. So you won't have an official way to see how Brits like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Maisie Williams and Jodie Comer get on.

That's where a VPN comes in, which will let you get around this and watch another country's stream. A bit fiddly, but worth the effort if the Emmys are an awards show you simply refuse to miss.

How to watch the 2019 Emmy Awards: Australia live stream

Luckily for anyone in Australia, if you have a cable subscription, then you can watch the 2018 Emmy Awards on Foxtel at 10am AEST on Monday, September 23. The network also offers a free trial, so you could sign up for the service just to watch the Awards show.