Sharp demos 1080p XV-Z15000 projector

Compared to yesterday's launch of Aquos HDTVs with built-in Blu-ray players, Sharp's 1080p XV-Z15000 projector doesn't quite have the same pizazz.

But there's much to like. An imposing black chassis hides a 0.65-inch DLP DMD chip from Texas Instruments. Combined with a six segment, six-speed colour wheel, it blesses the XV-Z15000 with flicker-free, high-grade image quality in resolutions up to 1,920x1,080 pixels.

Big screen entertainment

Sharp claims a high brightness level of 1600 ANSI lumens for the XV-Z15000 and a 30,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. The result? Deep black levels, vibrant colour and a crystal clear, big screen experience.

"As 1080p becomes the standard for high-definition content, Sharp has developed an affordable Full HD 1080p front projector," says Sharp's Bruce Tripido.

"The XV-Z15000 expands our suite of 1080p projectors and allows home theatre enthusiasts to experience their favourite films with superior picture quality without leaving their home."

The XV-Z15000 features twin HDMI 1.3 ports and will be on sale in the US in March for $2,999.99 (£1,969).