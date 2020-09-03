Google Pixel 5 could cost a lot less than the Pixel 4

The Pixel 5 could be far more affordable than the Pixel 4 (above)

You might reasonably be expecting the Google Pixel 5 to be an expensive phone, after all, it’s the successor to the flagship Google Pixel 4. But a leak suggests that it might actually cost a lot less than its predecessor.

That’s according to @NilsAhrDE, a Twitter leaker who claims that the Google Pixel 5 will come in green and black shades and cost €629, which in a follow-up tweet they claimed “with a bit of calculation” comes out at $649.

That, as they note, is the same price as the original Google Pixel, which could mean prices in other regions are the same too, meaning we might be looking at £599 / AU$1,079 for the Google Pixel 5 in the UK and Australia. That’s also a lot less - at least in the UK and the US - than the Google Pixel 4, which started at $799 / £669 / AU$1,049.

Exclusive for @TechnikNewsNET: Here are all the Prices and Colors (for Germany) for the new Pixel 5G Devices (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G)Pixel 5 (Green, Black) : €629 (with 16% VAT)Pixel 4a 5G(Black, White) €499Link https://t.co/QNSoECq7tyThanks @maxim8980 (go follow him)#Pixel5 pic.twitter.com/2HbjTbNV1KSeptember 1, 2020

This much lower pricing might seem odd, but it could make sense as Google is rumored to be making the Pixel 5 more of a mid-ranger, with a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, rather than the flagship Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus.

That said, we would still take this with a pinch of salt for now. For one thing, an earlier leak pointed to a slightly higher price of $699 in the US, and this is just a rumor for now, and from a source without much of a track record – though notably they have recently accurately leaked the prices of various Samsung devices.

In any case, they also claim that the Google Pixel 4a 5G will come in black and white shades and cost €499 (roughly £445 / AU$810). We haven’t included a US conversion as Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will start at $499 there.

We should find out the exact prices for both of these phones soon, as rumors point to an announcement on either September 30 or October 8, and whenever these phones land, TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the details.

Via PhoneArena