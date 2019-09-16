Google Pixel 4 XL 5G rumored to arrive with more power than 4 and 4 XL

As well as the widely-rumored Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, it looks like we could see a Google Pixel 4 XL 5G, which wouldn't just have faster data, but also more power.

At least, that's what a Geekbench 5 listing spotted by IndiaShopps suggests. The phone in the listing is unambiguously called the 'Google Pixel 4 XL 5G' and it's shown as having 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

While the chipset is in line with other leaks, the RAM amount is greater, with leaks for the standard Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL generally pointing to 6GB. It would make sense for Google to give the 5G model a power boost though, so this is believable.

First signs of 5G

It’s worth noting that we haven't heard of a 5G Pixel 4 model before now, so that's quite a big deal. We wouldn't be surprised if Google did want to get on board with 5G this year, but equally it's surprising that we're only hearing about it this close to the likely October launch, so we'd take this with a pinch of salt.

That said, we did recently see evidence of a third Pixel 4 model launching. We speculated at the time that it might be a Google Pixel 4a, but it could just as well be a Pixel 4 XL 5G.

The only other thing to take from this benchmark is the actual scores, with the phone achieving a single-core result of 761 and a multi-core one of 2,326. That puts it roughly in line with other Android flagships, but far from the top of the site's ranking table.

The OnePlus 7 Pro for example has an average multi-core score of 2,629 (though its single-core score is lower at 720), while many of Apple's devices score even higher.

Someone sent us 21 more pictures of the leaked Pixel 4 XL https://t.co/jlyVkNmwAW pic.twitter.com/aQmV80hlThSeptember 14, 2019

Elsewhere, The Verge has obtained numerous photos seemingly showing the Google Pixel 4 XL, sent by D Store Mobile (a Vietnam-based phone shop).

The images, which apparently show a functional "test model" rather than a final unit, don’t really reveal anything new, but do provide a good look at the phone in white, complete with its iPhone 11-like square camera block.

Some of the images also include specs, such as a 12.2MP f/1.73 main camera, and a dual-lens front-facing camera with 8.1MP and 0.3MP lenses.

They also list a 1440 x 3040 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, Android 10, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and a 3,700mAh battery, all of which is broadly in line with what we’ve heard before.

As ever, we’d take this too with a pinch of salt, especially as the hardware is apparently non-final, but all should become official soon as the Google Pixel 4 range is expected to land sometime in October, and TechRadar will bring you all the information as soon as it’s revealed.

