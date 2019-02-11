Get unlimited data, calls and texts with Smarty's new £25 p/m flexible SIM only deal

Smarty really shook up the SIM only deals market when it launched less than two years ago. Here was a network offering up something a bit different to the rest of the crowd - and it's done it again with its latest offer.

Smarty has added unlimited data to its existing tariffs, and at £25 per month it's excellent value. Of course it still doesn't beat Three's current £20 AYCE plan, but that is available for a limited time only (expected to end in around a week or so), whereas it seems that this is going to be a permanent fixture on Smarty's SIM menu.

- Click here to go straight to Smarty's website where you can find out more

The other thing that makes this plan stand out is the fact that Smarty runs its contracts at 30 days at a time. So if you've been looking for SIM only deals as a stopgap while you're deciding on a new handset package - or you simply want the flexibility that a monthly tariff affords - then Smarty is looking like a very strong option.

It's the same price as what Giffgaff currently offers. But while Giffgaff starts throttling your speed after you've used 20GB of data in a month, Smarty lets you keep going with 4G for the whole 30 days regardless of how much you use.

Or check out all of today's best SIM only deals in the UK

What else do I need to know about Smarty?

Smarty's unique proposition of allowing customers to claim back money for unused data has put the company firmly on the SIMO map over the last year. This doesn't apply to the new unlimited plan of course, but on lower data tariffs you get a discount on the following month if you use a full GB or more less than your maximum allowance.

Smarty piggybacks off Three's coverage, which means around 93% of the UK is covered with 4G speeds. Its plans start at a mere £6.25 per month for 1GB of data.