Get the new Instagram app for Windows 10

Photo-sharing network Instagram has released an official app for Windows 10, optimized for high-resolution touchscreens The new app works on PCs and laptops, though desk-bound photographers may be disappointed to learn that only tablet owners can upload new snaps.

Key features Photo and video support Story creation Direct messaging Sharing to other social networks

The Windows 10 app works much like its smartphone equivalent. You can browse your contacts’ pictures and videos (up to 60 seconds in length), and add your own from your existing gallery or directly from your device’s camera.

There’s the usual array of filters to give snaps and clips a vintage edge, customizable via a simple system of sliders, and you can rotate, crop and straighten them to improve their composition. Photos can be grouped together into Snapchat-style Stories with captions and annotations, and tagged with a location.

The app also includes the Instagram Direct messaging tool for sending filtered photos directly to your contacts, though non-tablet users can only use it to send text messages.

Instagram for Windows 10 joins the Windows Mobile app released in April, and its iOS and Android equivalents, though the Facebook-owned company has yet to release an iPad-specific version.