Get £10 off a £25 spend at Amazon when you install the Amazon Assistant browser extension

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering £10 off a £25 shop if you install the Amazon Assistant browser extension. The deal is open to Amazon Prime users who install Amazon Assistant for the first time between July 1 and July 14.

Amazon Assistant is available for all major browsers, including Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera and Internet Explorer, but you'll need to install it via Amazon's offer page to claim the deal. If you use your browser's built-in store, you'll miss out.

The Amazon Assistant browser extension links to your Amazon account and provides all sorts of handy info, including delivery status of your current orders, price comparisons, a universal wish list, shortcuts to popular Amazon features, and a custom list of watched deals.

It's a great deal, but there are a few caveats: the £10 credit can only be claimed against items dispatched from and sold by Amazon, excluding Amazon devices (so no Echo speakers or Fire TV sticks), alcohol, digital content, baby and infant formula, Amazon gift cards, delivery and handling charges, gift wrapping, Warehouse Deals or products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities.

