Get $10/£10 credit for Amazon Prime Day when you install Amazon Assistant

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering $10/£10 off your next order when you install the Amazon Assistant browser extension.

The deal is open to Amazon Prime members who install Amazon Assistant for the first time, and the credit will be applied next time you spend $50/£25.

Amazon Assistant is available for all major browsers, but you'll need to install it via Amazon's offer page in the US or in the UK to claim the deal. If you install it through your browser's built-in app store, you'll miss out.

The Amazon Assistant browser extension links to your Amazon account and provides all sorts of handy info, including delivery status of your current orders, price comparisons, a universal wish list, shortcuts to popular Amazon features, and a custom list of watched deals.

