Get hands-on time with top VR headsets at PC Gamer Weekender

Virtual reality is the hottest thing in gaming right now, but unless you’ve got a beastly gaming rig and enough money to invest in a costly headset, then chances are you might not have had a chance to try it out for yourself.
Attendees at the PC Gamer Weekender will be lucky enough to try out the hardware for themselves.
The show will feature a giant VR booth, which will contain five massive HTC Vive zones set up to allow gamers to get to grips with the new technology.
5 zones of VR goodness
Each zone will allow players to experience six VR titles: Job Simulator, Fantastic Contraption, The Gallery, Cosmic Trip, The American Dream, and Raw Data - which should give anyone a great idea of the breadth of experiences that have emerged throughout VR’s relatively short lifespan.
Be sure to get there early to reserve a VR spot as the booth is sure to be one of the more popular attractions at the show.
So if you’d like to give virtual reality a try then head on down to the PC Gamer Weekender, which is taking place on February 18-19 at the Olympia exhibition centre in London. Tickets are .
