Get hands-on time with top VR headsets at PC Gamer Weekender

Virtual reality is the hottest thing in gaming right now, but unless you’ve got a beastly gaming rig and enough money to invest in a costly headset, then chances are you might not have had a chance to try it out for yourself.

Attendees at the PC Gamer Weekender will be lucky enough to try out the hardware for themselves.

The show will feature a giant VR booth, which will contain five massive HTC Vive zones set up to allow gamers to get to grips with the new technology.

Get your tickets to the PC Gamer Weekender here.

5 zones of VR goodness

Each zone will allow players to experience six VR titles: Job Simulator, Fantastic Contraption, The Gallery, Cosmic Trip, The American Dream, and Raw Data - which should give anyone a great idea of the breadth of experiences that have emerged throughout VR’s relatively short lifespan.

Be sure to get there early to reserve a VR spot as the booth is sure to be one of the more popular attractions at the show.

So if you’d like to give virtual reality a try then head on down to the PC Gamer Weekender, which is taking place on February 18-19 at the Olympia exhibition centre in London. Tickets are available now .