Garmin Forerunner 245 is back to its best price ever in Amazon's Black Friday deals

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is one of the best running watches money can buy, and today you're able to get it at its best price ever directly from Amazon right now.

The smartwatch from Garmin has dropped down by £70 - a discount we saw briefly last week - bringing the price to just £179. Considering everything you get on this running watch, that's a great buy right now.

It's part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, and we're uncertain when it'll end so if you want one you may have to snap it up as fast as you can to ensure you'll have this on your wrist at the start of 2021.

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 packs a whole lot of features into a neat, lightweight watch. There's on-board GPS, tracking for a huge range of activities (including running, cycling, swimming and strength training to name just a few), all-day heart rate monitoring, and guidance the help you manage your training load.

The Forerunner 245 takes second place in our guide to the best running watches for a reason, and this price makes it an even more attractive option for you this November.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Garmin Forerunner 245, and we'd be impressed if the price went any lower over Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It's certainly possible, but we wouldn't expect it to go much lower.