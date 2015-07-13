Nintendo President Satoru Iwata's most memorable off-beat moments

The sad news that Nintendo President Satoru Iwata died at age 55 eventually segued into us passing around his zany, but always cheerful photos at TechRadar on Sunday night.

It helped everyone crack a smile here, and it surprised us as to how many he ended up posing for in the last decade and a half of serving as the Nintendo head.

Some are accompanied by Mario and Luigi, others are pixelated cameos of Iwata in video games and a few have him made out of puppet fabric.

Iwata didn't hold back. That's what we liked about him ever since he take center stage at E3 2002.

He never took himself too seriously in public and pioneered Nintendo Direct, which were carefully scripted videos that saved us from technical glitches at E3 and actually made up laugh.

He made it all about the games and game players, so here's to his most memorable moments.