Here are our earliest gaming memories - what's yours?

This week the gaming community lost a true asset. Nintendo's President, Saturo Iwata, passed away, leaving behind an incredible legacy that impacted on so many of our childhoods. Not only was Iwata a figure of humility and humour, but he genuinely loved games, and a journey through the many 'Iwata Asks' interviews reveals secrets and anecdotes about some of Nintendo's most-loved games and consoles of all time.

This got us thinking about our most memorable early gaming experiences. A quick poll around the office revealed some surprising entries and unearthed a lot of childhood nostalgia.

Whether it was spending quality time with a Game & Watch or being besotted with a ZX Spectrum, most of us have fond memories of video games.

Those of you under the age of 20 can use this as a history exercise, or even a guide to games you should emulate, so you can look much cooler in a few decades when others are getting misty-eyed over memories of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.