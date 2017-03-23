Fujifilm brings a host of updates to the X-T2 and X-Pro2

The Fujifilm X-T2 is one of our favourite cameras at the moment, but Fujifilm thinks it can be even better. As we've seen with previous models, the company regularly updates the firmware of its cameras to improve operability and add new functions.

To that end, Fujifilm is announcing a total of 30 updates for the X-T2 and 19 for the X-Pro2 . The first round of updates will be made available in the next few days, with the second batch due to arrive in late May.

X-T2 version 2.00 and X-Pro2 version 3.00

1. Shooting raw in Bracketing and Advanced Filter modes

The update enables you to use the raw format when shooting not only in AE Bracketing but also in other Bracketing modes (ISO, Dynamic Range, White Balance, Film Simulations) and also in Advanced Filter modes.

2. Extended ISO125 and 160 selectable

The update adds ISO125 and ISO160 to extended ISO levels available.

3. Programmable long exposure of up to 15 minutes

Long exposure in the T mode currently goes only up to 30 seconds. The update will allow users to extend it up to 15 minutes.

4. ON/OFF for 1/3-step shutter speed adjustment (X-T2 only – already in X-Pro2)

The update allows you to turn off the Command Dial's function to adjust shutter speed by 1/3 steps in order to prevent unintended adjustments.

5. Full-range ISO adjustments with the Command Dial (X-T2 only)

With the update, set the ISO 'A' position to Command to adjust ISO sensitivity across the full range, including extended ISOs, with the Front Command Dial.

6. AUTO setting added for the minimum shutter speed in the ISO Auto setting

The update adds an AUTO option for the minimum shutter speed in the ISO Auto setting, which allows the camera to automatically define the minimum shutter speed according to the focal length of the lens attached.

7. Faster Face Detection AF

The update enables the use of Phase Detection AF for faster performance in Face Detection AF.

8. Improved in-focus indication in the AF-C mode

The update reduces focus hunting in the AF-C mode, making it easier to track a subject.

9. Addition of a smaller Focus Point size in Single Point AF

The update adds a smaller Focus Point size in Single Point AF, bringing the total number of available sizes to six. The new smallest size facilitates pin-point focusing.

10. Addition of AF Point Display (X-Pro2 only – already on X-T2)

With the update, you can choose to have AF Points constantly displayed in Zone AF and Wide / Tracking AF, making it easier to track a subject.

11. Addition of AF-C Custom Setting (X-Pro2 only – already on X-T2)

The update adds AF-C Custom Setting for specifying focus-tracking characteristics. Choose from five presets according to your subject's type of movements.

12. Addition of Portrait / Landscape AF Mode Switching (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to specify separate AF mode and AF point settings for portrait orientation and landscape orientation.

13. Change of focus frame position while enlarging it

The update allows you to move the position of focus frame while enlarging it in Single Point in the AF-S mode, or in the Manual Focus mode.

14. Activation of the Eye Sensor in video recording (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to use the Eye Sensor during video recording to automatically switch between EVF and LCD.

15. Change of ISO sensitivity during video recording (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to change ISO setting during video recording.

16. Re-autofocusing in video recording

With the update, half-press the Shutter Release button or press the button assigned to AF-ON function during video recording to re-initiate autofocusing.

17. Display live histogram during video recording (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to display a live histogram during video recording.

18. Optimization of external microphone's input level (X-T2 only)

The update optimizes the external microphone's input level (lower limit revised from -12dB to 20dB) to reduce white noise when an external microphone with preamp is connected.

19. Addition of Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display in the View Mode

The update adds the Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display option in the View Mode that allows you to shoot through the viewfinder and check images on the LCD, just as you would with a DSLR.

20. Shorter EVF display time-lag (X-Pro2 only – already in X-T2)

The update shortens EVF's display time-lag in the AF-C mode.

21. Constant Dual mode display (X-T2 only)

With the update, the small window in the Dual mode stays on even when you half-press the shutter release button.

22. Automatic vertical GUI for LCD (X-T2 only)

With the update, when you hold the camera in the portrait orientation, the camera will automatically display the GUI on the LCD in the same orientation.

23. Name Custom Settings

The update allows you to assign a specific name to Custom Settings 1-7.

24. Copyright information in EXIF data

The update allows you to register the photographer's name and the copyright holder's name in advance, so that the camera automatically adds the information to EXIF data for each image.

25. Voice Memo function

The update enable you to record 30-second voice memo clips in the Playback mode.

26. Extended AE Bracketing

The update extends AE Bracketing from the current three frames +/-2EV to up to nine frames +/-3EV.

27. Addition of Shoot Without Card mode

You can set the Shoot Without Card mode to off so the camera can't shoot if an SD card isn't inserted.

X-T2 version 2.10 and X-Pro2 version 3.10 (late May)

28. Support for computer tethering via Wi-Fi (X-T2 only)

The update adds support for computer tethering via Wi-Fi.

29. Addition of 'All' AF mode (X-T2 only)

With the update, select All in the AF mode so that you can select the AF mode and Focus Area size by only using the Command Dial.

30. Function extension for Shutter AF and Shutter AE (X-T2 only)

With the update, you can specify different settings for AF-S and AF-C in Shutter AF and for AF-S / MF and AF-C in Shutter AE.

31. Addition of -6 and -7 to EVF's brightness setting

Additional options of -6 and -7 to the EVF Brightness setting so that, even in extremely low-light conditions, the brightness of the EVF doesn't distract you from shooting.

32. Switchover of the main and sub displays in the Dual Display mode (X-T2 only)

The update allows you to switch between the main and sub displays in the Dual Display mode.

33. Function assignment to the Rear Command Dial

With the update, you can assign a specific function to be activated when the Rear Command Dial is pressed.