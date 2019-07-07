Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99/99p is the best Prime Day deal yet

The Prime Day deals are almost here and to celebrate Amazon is offering a fantastic one that's exclusively for Prime members. For a limited time, you can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for for just $0.99 in the US or 99p in the UK. This music service normally costs costs $7.99/£7.99 per month, so with this offer you're saving $31/£31. This rare promotion is for new subscribers only and ends on July 16.



Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium subscription service that gives you access to millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations. You'll get to listen to your favorite tunes ad-free and stream from your smartphone, computer, tablet or Alexa-enabled devices. You can also download songs or playlists for offline listening. The unlimited service will even personalize your recommendations based on your listening habits.



This offer will end on July 16 and is only available to Prime members who are first-time customers of Amazon Music. If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. You'll not only get access to this deal, but the membership will also get you into the biggest shopping event of the summer.

Amazon is also offering the same deal for UK Prime Members. First time Amazon Music customers will get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £0.99. If you're not an Amazon Prime member you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

