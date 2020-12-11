F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: how to watch Formula 1's final 2020 GP anywhere

Formula 1 returns to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend for the 17th and final race of a truly strange season. In keeping with the spirit of 2020, it only really burst into life after Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the championship. Read on as we explain how watch Formula 1 online and get an F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream for every practice session, qualifying, and of course this Sunday's GP itself. Wherever you are in the world right now, our guide has you covered.

There are so many storylines to follow, including a potential farewell race for Sergio Perez, Sebastian Vettel's last race for Ferrari, the conclusion of what has been a thrilling midfield battle, and of course Lewis Hamilton's return to action.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts this Sunday (December 13) at 5.10pm local time (GST), which is 1.10pm GMT / 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT - and 12.10am AEDT in the small hours of Monday. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

The seven-time champ was ruled out of last week's race after testing positive for coronavirus, prompting Mercedes to call up Williams' George Russell - to spectacular effect. The highly-rated youngster took the lead on the first corner and looked a certainty for the win, before the mother of all pit crew errors seemingly took victory away - only for Russell to climb all the back to second.

He still managed to secure the first points of his career, but the Mercedes team cost him big time, turning his dream day into a nightmare, and breaking F1 fans' hearts around the world. He'll be racing for Williams again in Abu Dhabi, as Hamilton has recovered from the virus.

Don't miss: how to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream

And of course, today marks the end of several eras - as well as Vettel's Ferrari swan song, it's closing time for Kevin Magnussen at Haas, and potentially Daniil Kvyat at Alpha Tauri too. Sadly, Romain Grosjean won't be fit enough to race to make one more appearance for Haas. Read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online this weekend - catch all the F1 Abu Dhabi GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 schedule and times

Practice 1 - Friday, December 11 at 9am GMT / 1pm GST / 4am ET / 1am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, December 11 at 1pm GMT / 5pm GST / 8am ET / 5am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, December 12 at 10am GMT / 2pm GST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, December 12 at 1pm GMT / 5pm GST / 8am ET / 5am PT

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, December 13 at 1.10pm GMT / 5.10pm GST / 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT

How to watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch an F1 Abu Dhabi live stream: watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. This may be the final F1 race of the season, but this pass will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more sports. Coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 8.30am GMT on Friday for the first practice runs, 9.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 12pm for qualifying, and 11.30am Sunday for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix itself, which starts at 1.10pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN you need to tune into for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and - handy for the final race of the season - offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live from 8.10am ET/5.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 6.30am ET/3.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at 7.55am ET/4.55am PT on Saturday ahead of an 8am ET/5am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

More sports action: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, the F1 airs on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts at 8.10am ET/5.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action on Saturday starting at 8am ET/5am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered for those sessions. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing all of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Abu Dhabi GP live from 12.10am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning, while the all-important qualifying session to set the grid the day before gets going at midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing reveals that Aussies should be able to tune in to their Kayo subscription from abroad by using one.

How to get an F1 Abu Dhabi GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport, which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch the final race of the season for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day FREE trial. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start at 2.10am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.

Can't-miss TV: how to watch The Undoing online

Latest F1 news and analysis

As an inexplicable error meant George Russell couldn't win his maiden race in Formula 1's first spin in Abu Dhabi, nobody could have chosen a more deserving victor than Sergio Perez.

The Mexican, who somehow still doesn't have an F1 seat for next season, has arguably been the standout driver of the season. Last weekend's win was the first of his career - secured on his 190th attempt - and he's on course for a fourth place finish in the drivers' championship, a remarkable achievement considering Racing Point's lack of resources compared to rival teams.

The calls for Red Bull to sign Perez have reached fever pitch, but the team has made it clear that Alex Albon will be given every opportunity to prove he deserves to keep his place. However, the general consensus is that even if Albon manages to pull something spectacular out of the bag this weekend, it will prove too little too late after what has been a fairly disastrous campaign.

Racing Point are leading the midfield race heading into this weekend's 2020 season finale, but McLaren and Renault are breathing right down their necks. The battle between the best of the rest has been utterly absorbing right the way through this season, and it's hard to shake the feeling that Racing Point, who finished down in seventh last year, would be disappointed if they missed out on third.