Eternals final trailer teases Deviants, Celestials and the world's end

The Eternals vs the Emergence

The cast of Marvel's Eternals movie including Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

The final trailer for Marvel's Eternals had arrived – and it appears that the MCU's newest (or should that be oldest?) superhero group will have plenty to contend with.

Released on Thursday, August 19, the last teaser trailer for the forthcoming movie finally gives viewers a look at the film's two sets of villains – the Deviants, including their leader Kro, and the Celestials – and reveals why the Eternals have finally come out of hiding.

The reason? The world is set to end in seven days. No pressure then.

Check out the new trailer below:

The trailer comes packed with new footage. We get a first glimpse at Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, Kro – who has a complicated history with Angelina Jolie's Thena in the comics – and two Celestials, who are the powerful cosmic beings who apparently created the Marvel multiverse.

The latter are seemingly key to the so-called Emergence that Salma Hayek's Ajak mentions at the beginning of the trailer, which we'll explain in more detail below.

Marvel's Eternals will be the next MCU Phase 4 movie following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which lands in theaters on September 3. Eternals is currently slated for an exclusive theatrical release but, recently, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was coy on its prospects (per Variety) about heading to Disney Plus, too.

Developing...

Analysis: what is the Emergence event in Marvel's Eternals?

