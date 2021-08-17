Shang-Chi first reactions: here's what the critics thought

The first reactions for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have landed online – and critics have been lauding the latest Marvel movie as an unexpected triumph.

With the MCU film's global premiere taking place in Los Angeles last night (August 16), a few lucky journalists and influencers were given the chance to see Shang-Chi's live-action debut before the superhero flick officially launches on September 3.

So what did those individuals think of Marvel's first origins movie since 2019's Captain Marvel? Judging by their reactions, many film aficionados may be surprised by just how good Shang-Chi is.

Collider's Steven Weintraub was one of the first to drop his thoughts on Shang-Chi – and it'll come as no surprise that he really enjoyed it. Weintraub says it's like "no Marvel movie you've seen" before going on to praise Simu Liu's "perfect" casting as the titular character:

#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect pic.twitter.com/43SaSxfx3mAugust 17, 2021 See more

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis stated that "lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero" and claimed that Shang-Chi's "darker than expected" solo adventure is "integral" to Marvel's Phase 4 plans:

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6August 17, 2021 See more

Light the Fuse podcast co-host Drew Taylor called Shang-Chi an "absolute triumph", paying particular tribute to the numerous nods to the film's influences including Hayao Miyazaki and Jackie Chan:

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KVAugust 17, 2021 See more

Content creator and Hollywood Critics Association member Wendy Lee Szany lauded the film's action and "killer soundtrack", while stating that this is a movie that fans will want to catch on the big screen:

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchiAugust 17, 2021 See more

Insider correspondent Kirsten Acuna praised the movie's focus on "badass women" alongside its titular character and, whisper it quietly, followed up her initial tweet by saying she preferred it over Black Widow's solo movie:

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7OAugust 17, 2021 See more

Finally, YouTuber John Campea gushed over how Shang-Chi, describing it as "part Shakespearean tragedy, part mythological epic, part martial arts masterpiece". High praise indeed, we think you'll agree:

OK, Shang-Chi is part Shakespearen family tragedy, part mythological epic, part martial arts masterpiece. It is fucking awesome. Never expected it to be THIS good. Stay for both credit scenes. Can't believe how much I loved this movie.August 17, 2021 See more

TechRadar's entertainment reporter Tom Power will be checking out Shang-Chi at a separate press screening very soon, so make sure you follow him on social media for his thoughts on the movie.

We'll also be covering Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in detail in the coming weeks, such as posting our spoiler-free review once the embargo lifts, so stay tuned for more coverage soon.