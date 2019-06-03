England vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

England and Pakistan couldn't have had more different openers in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. This year's hosts got to the ideal start to calm their nerves after beating South Africa convincingly last Thursday, while Pakistan were thumped by the Windies in Nottingham. Today they face off and if you want to know how to get an England vs Pakistan live stream - regardless of where you are in the world - you've landed on the right web page.

Live stream England vs Pakistan - where and when England's 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign continues in the capital of the UK at the historic Kennington Oval. Like most of the matches this year, this one starts at 10.30am BST today. So that's 7.30pm AEST, 3pm in India and 2.30pm in Pakistan.

On home turf, England are usually dominant and the bookies have them as overall favourites for the whole tournament.

Their batting line-up is looking especially strong, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root all looking in scarily good form coming into this match. And then there's the batting, bowling and spectacular catching of Ben Stokes to contend with, too.

Pakistan's preparation for the 2019 Cricket World Cup has been far from ideal, after taking a heavy beating in a five-match series against England - that will be fresh in the memory for this one - and then suffering defeat at the hands of tournament minnows Afghanistan. Young Babar Azam has quickly become the main man in Pakistan's batting ranks, with Fakhar Zaman showing form, too. But this squad is a long way from the quality of that victorious 1992 team featuring swing twins Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram.

The good news is that getting an England vs Pakistan live stream from the Oval in the Cricket World Cup is very straightforward. Continue reading to see how to watch from just about anywhere on Earth.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

Watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India? We've got all the details you need about the broadcaster in your country further down this page.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

VPNs are really easy to download and use. In our view, that garland goes to ExpressVPN, which we found to be better than the 100+ others we've tested. It combines the best of security, speed and simplicity and also scores well for compatibility options (use it on the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Android, iPhone, etc).

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Once you've selected, downloaded and installed your chosen VPN, all you need to do is go to 'choose location' and select a server back in your homeland. It's surprisingly easy to do and, from there, you can watch the online broadcast as if you back at home.

How to stream England vs Pakistan live in the UK

If you were hoping that an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and following Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs Pakistan: live stream in Australia

As is so often the case for Aussie sports fans these days, you've basically got two options. The first is to get hold of a Fox Sports subscription. The second is handy if you don't want such a commitment... Get yourself a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices). That will get you all of the cricket, but without being tied into a long contract. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. This match is due to start at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch England vs Pakistan: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas - then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to watch England vs Pakistan: US live stream