England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup final 2019 from anywhere

New Zealand's batsmen against England's bowlers - the first chapter in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's is happening right now. Today we'll see a first-time champion crowned - hosts England or last time's losing finalists New Zealand. It's all set to be an unforgettable match and you can read on how to discover how to watch your England vs New Zealand live stream options for the Cricket World Cup final.

Having dominated one day cricket for the last few years, it will likely seem just reward to many cricket watchers should England win their first ever World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday. Their ruthless dismantling of Australia in the semi-final at Edgbaston showed a coolness under pressure that bodes well ahead of a game that offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for glory.

Live stream England vs New Zealand - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup final takes place - wher else? - at the legendary Lord's in London. Play began at 10.45am BST on Sunday, July 14 after a short delay. For those tuning in from New Zealand that's a 9.45pm NZST start.

Standing in England's way of making it into the history books are a New Zealand side who will themselves have been buoyed by a glorious semi-final win. Having come through as underdogs in the semi-finals to beat India, arguably the tournament's strongest team, they too must fancy their chances at Lord's.

The match marks the the fourth time England have reached the final. Having beaten New Zealand in the group stage and with a partisan home crowd urging them on, Eoin Morgan's side unsurprisingly go into the match as clear favourites. Kane Williamson's side nevertheless have shown their capability for causing an upset with their win over India, and will be out to ensure they are not runners-up once again after losing the 2015 final to the Aussies.

England made relatively light work of the Kiwis in their round-robin stage clash earlier in the tournament, winning by 119 runs, with Jonny Bairstow smashing 106.

Key to any Black Caps' victory will be a good knock from Kane Williamson - an early takeout of the talismanic batsman will likely hand the trophy to the hosts.

You’ll be able to watch all the 2019 Cricket World Cup final action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our England vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the big final, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream England's final showdown live in the UK for FREE

(Image credit: Channel 4) While Sky holds exclusive live broadcast rights in the UK for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, last week it announced that it had reached an agreement to allow Channel 4 to show this historic game free-to-air. The terrestrial channel is now set to run a feed of Sky's coverage from 9am, before switching the broadcast to More 4 from 1.15pm while Channel 4 shows the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Once the motoracing has finished the coverage will switch back to Channel 4. You'll also be able to tune in live via the All 4 app and online service. Should all that channel hoping be too much for you, then Sky Sports Main Event will be showing the final uninterrupted, however you'll need to be a Sky subscriber in order to watch play from the game in this way. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch the live UK coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch the Kiwis' final clash in New Zealand for FREE

(Image credit: Prime TV) Much like in the UK, Sky Sports in New Zealand is allowing the Black Caps' big moment to be shown on free-to-air television. The lucky channel is Prime TV. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Cricket World Cup final live stream in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Channel 9) The great news for Aussies wanting to watch the final is that free-to-air Channel 9 has the rights to show the match on TV and the 9Now app. The bad news for Aussies watching is that it'll serve as a reminder of what could have been as your two most fierce rivals play off for bragging rights. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream the 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

If you're still watching in India, Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing the Cricket World Cup final live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between England and New Zealand is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to live stream England vs New Zealand in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching the World Cup final. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs New Zealand: US live stream