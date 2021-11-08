Early Black Friday wireless earbuds deal: save 50% on these AirPods Pro rivals

If you need some new wireless earbuds and don't want to splurge on the Apple AirPods Pro, this brilliant early Black Friday deal from Amazon could be right up your street.

Amazon has reduced the price of the Panasonic RZ-S500W earbuds to just £99.99, a huge £50 saving compared to their original £149.99 RRP. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

These noise-cancelling earbuds are a great alternative to pricier models like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4, and with this early Black Friday wireless earbuds deal, they're a bit of a bargain.

If you're not fussed about active noise cancellation and want to save even more on your next pair of earbuds, Amazon has also discounted Panasonic's RZ-300W in-ear headphones. Usually £109.99, you can now get the true wireless earbuds for £58.20, saving you over £50.

Today's best early Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

Panasonic RZ-S500W Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – Available in white and black, these brilliant wireless earbuds offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out. We have seen this low price before, but we don't think they'll be reduced much more over Black Friday, so you should buy now if you're keen. View Deal

Image Panasonic RZ-S300W true wireless earbuds: £109.99 £58.20 at Amazon

Save £51.79 - Looking for something even cheaper? These wireless earbuds don't come with active noise cancellation, but you're still getting an IPX4 water resistance rating and a choice of three colors. View Deal

The Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation to rival the AirPods Pro – and they’re considerably cheaper, making them a great alternative for anyone on a strict budget (even if we are expecting to see some great AirPods Black Friday deals this year).

With an understated design, the RZ-S500W look subtly stylish and come with a choice of five differently-sized silicone eartips that makes it easy to find a snug and comfortable fit. They’re also suitable for working out, thanks to an IPX4 waterproof rating, though the lack of earfins means we’d be hesitant to take them out on a vigorous run in case they fell out.

Sound quality isn’t quite on the same level as their rivals, with an overly bassy presentation – bass heads, however, will probably love these earbuds.

They come with a USB-C charging case, which gives you 20 hours of juice, on top of the six hours contained within the buds themselves – that’s better than the Apple AirPods Pro, and more than enough to get you through a week’s worth of commuting.

We'd choose them over the RZ-S300W, as noise cancellation is so useful if you're trying to concentrate in a loud environment. However, the cheaper earbuds have been given their own great discount, so they're well worth considering if you're on a budget.

