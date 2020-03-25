Currys online delivery: top tech deals available now

Currys online offers some fantastic discounts on the latest tech, including cheap laptop deals, gaming sales, and plenty of office equipment to keep you going over the next few weeks. Sorting out a home office setup or keeping yourself entertained doesn't have to be a nightmare, and Currys online delivery can get you the tech

you need fast and with free delivery as well. Plus, thanks to Currys' online price match system you can make sure you're always paying the lowest possible price.

We're tracking all of Currys' online stock levels, so we can keep bringing you the cheapest prices still available for delivery. We're seeing plenty of laptop deals flit in and out of stock, with monitors, printers, and all-in-one desktops leaving store shelves just as quickly. That means if you spot a price you like, you'll need to jump on the deal to grab yours before it's gone.

Currys' online delivery service offers fast, free shipping on a range of tech gadgets and devices. We've rounded up the hottest offers available right now further down the page, but you can also shop for plenty of deals using the links below.

Is Currys still open?

Currys closed its physical shops this week after nation-wide efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 became stricter on Monday night. That means you won't be able to head down to your local shop to pick up any home office essentials right now. Thankfully, Currys' online delivery services offer fast, free shipping on a massive range of laptop deals, cheap tablets, monitors, and desktop PCs.

Today's best Currys online deals

Home Office

Currys online laptop deals

Save 10% on all HP Pavilion laptops with AMD Ryzen processors at Currys

The HP Pavilion is a fan favourite laptop for a reason - light, portable, and often packing some seriously powerful configurations for a low price tag, this is a sturdy machine built for a range of needs. Plus, you can save 10% on all these computers at Currys this week.

HP Stream 11-inch Chromebook | £199 at Currys

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful laptop to get you through some web browsing and even some entertainment streaming, this HP Chromebook fits the bill. It's the cheapest laptop available for delivery at Currys, but if you're able to spring a little extra for the laptop below, you'll get far more value. This only offers 32GB of storage and 2GB RAM which won't get you very far in the long term.

ASUS E406MA 14-inch laptop | £349 at Currys

This Asus laptop packs 128GB of storage and 4GB RAM with an Intel Pentium processor for under £350 at Currys right now. That's enough for web browsing and lighter work that doesn't require more power-intensive programs. Plus, you can also save £20 on a year of Microsoft Office 365 Home with this laptop.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | £449 £399 at Currys

This HP Pavilion streamlines your storage by upgrading to 256GB of SSD space as well as boosting your processor to a Ryzen 3. You can also still save £20 on your Microsoft Office subscription, as well as grab McAfee Livesafe Premium for a year at just £20. New Spotify members can also enjoy 6 months Premium for free as well.

Acer Aspire 14-inch laptop | £799 £699 at Currys

We're jumping up a little here, but this laptop really does offer excellent value at a £100 discount right now. You're getting a fantastic 1TB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 10th Gen i5 processor under the hood, spectacular power if you're after a computer than can handle bigger programs and multi-tasking.



Shop all laptop deals for delivery at Currys

Currys online monitor deals

Lenovo Q24i-10 Full HD 23.8" IPS LCD monitor | £149 at Currys

This cheap monitor offers a gorgeous IPS display with Full HD picture quality and built in speakers for just £149. That's a fantastic price, though this particular model doesn't support DisplayPort connectivity.

MSI Optix G24C4 Full HD 24" Curved LED monitor | £169 at Currys

This MSI monitor was made for gaming, but you'll still feel the benefits of a super fast refresh rate and immersive curved screen. It's still a smaller display, though, and perfect for a makeshift home office. Plus, this particular model can be easily mounted to the wall and supports DisplayPort.



LG UltraGear 32GK650F Quad HD 31.5” LCD Monitor | £299 at Currys

This massive 31.5-inch monitor is perfect for those looking for more screen real estate. If you're going to be multi-tasking between different programs, you might want to think about this larger model.

Shop all cheap monitors still available for delivery at Currys

Currys online printer deals

Canon Pixma TR-4550 all-in-one wireless inkjet printer | £49.99 £39.99 at Currys

This is the cheapest wireless inkjet printer still available for delivery at Currys right now. You're grabbing yourself a cheap printer that will do the job needed without any of the bells and whistles of the higher price tags, and you're even getting two ink cartridges included as well.

HP Envy 5020 wireless all-in-one printer | £49.99 at Currys

This isn't an inkjet printer, which traditionally saves you money with cheaper ink cartridges, however, you do get three months of HP's own ink subscription service for free here. That means you're saving plenty on ink and picking up an all-in-one printer for a fantastic price at Currys right now. This model even works with Alexa to make everything just that little bit more convenient and you can grab a £20 Justeat voucher while you're at it - bonus!

HP OfficeJet Pro 8024 all-in-one wireless inkjet printer with fax | £149.99 £99 at Currys

This all-in-one printer will actually only cost you £39. That's because you can claim £30 in cashback and grab a £30 Justeat voucher at the same time. That's a fantastic deal on a speedy printer capable of up to 20 sheets per minute with automatic double-sided printing and a three month free trial of HP Instant Ink.

Shop all printer deals still available for delivery at Currys

Currys online desktop PC deals

Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 21.5-inch desktop PC | £499 at Currys

This desktop PC offers a fantastic alternative to grabbing all the pieces of your computer setup individually. You're getting an 8th Gen i3 processor in here with a massive 1TB hard drive and a sturdy 4GB RAM. As well as the computer/monitor, you're also picking up a keyboard and mouse to get you started as well.

Acer C24-960 23.8" all-in-one PC | £749 £649 at Currys

This cheap all-in-one desktop computer offers a boosted 10th generation i5 processor to speed things up, as well as 8GB of RAM to keep you multi-tasking through more high-performance programs. You're keeping your 1TB hard drive as well as all the accessories available above.

Shop all desktop PCs still available for delivery online at Currys

Entertainment

Currys online tablet deals

Amazon Fire tablets from £49.99 at Currys

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet | £199 at Currys

This £199 cheap tablet deal from Currys is perfectly suited to anyone looking for a less expensive option but still wants the premium of an HD screen with a zippy Android processor. You're getting 16GB of storage inside here, but you can always top it up with a micro SD card as well.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch tablet | £249 at Currys

This Lenovo model offers 64GB of storage and a 10 hour battery life - perfect for gaming, catching up on entertainment, reading, and browsing the web. Plus, new Spotify members can grab six months of Premium for free when purchasing this product.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB Space Gray | £429 £399 at Currys

The 2019 Apple iPad is still available for delivery at Currys, meaning you can save £30 with this larger 128GB model. If you're looking to spend less, the 32GB version is available for £349, but for the extra £50 we would recommend expanding your storage.

Shop all cheap tablets still available for delivery at Currys

Currys online gaming deals

Xbox One X bundles from £259 at Currys

You'll find plenty of Xbox One X bundles reduced at Currys this week, like this fantastic £259 Forza Horizon 4 bundle, offering Lego Speed Champions DLC as well. You'll also find the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle available for the same £259 price tag.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £349 at Currys

This is the last PS4 in stock for delivery at Currys right now, so you'll want to get your hands on it pretty quickly. £349 is standard bundle price, and you're getting a copy of FIFA 20 in with the cost of the console as well.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Currys

The fully-fledged Nintendo Switch is still out of stock across the country, but there's plenty Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available now. Grab the grey, turquoise, or yellow models for £199 at Currys.

Shop all Xbox One X deals at Currys

Shop all PS4 deals at Currys

Shop all Nintendo Switch deals at Currys

