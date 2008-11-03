This is the fastest PC in the world

It might cost nearly £4,000, but it's the fastest desktop PC on earth. TechRadar is the first site in the world to get hold of one and we've posted a complete review.

Powered by Intel's new £1,000 Core i7-965 Extreme Edition, the YoYotech Fi7epower MLK161 was configured with one purpose in mind: to break the world record in the benchmark that many consider is the de facto metric of overall CPU performance, SPEC CPU2006.

Thanks to Core i7's HyperThreading feature, that means a minimum of 8GB of extremely pricey high performance DDR3 memory is inside too. However, due to the novel triple-channel layout, the system actually packs 2GB plus 1GB per channel for a grand total of 9GB. So the CPU and memory alone have a face value cost of nearly £2,000.

Best in class kit

Elsewhere, it's a similar story of best-in-class components. There's the obligatory HIS Radeon HD 4870 X2 graphics card, complete with two of AMD's awesome RV770 graphics processors and 2GB of ultra fast GDDR5 memory, as well as a terabyte of spinning-disk storage from Samsung.

Another highlight is the Asus P6T motherboard. It's our first look at a third-party take on Intel's new X58 Express chipset.

But the CPU aside, the Fi7epower's snazziest feature is the £400 Intel X25-M solid-state drive. Granted, it's only 80GB, but it's so much better than a conventional rotating hard drive, it's not even funny. It's absolutely silent, it barely uses any power and it boasts ridiculously fast read speeds. Once you've gone SSD, you won't want to go back.

Wowsers. So read our full review, and enter the competition to win one.