Cheap true wireless earbuds deals: save big on AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Sony WF-1000XM3

The latest true wireless earbud deals are bringing some fantastic prices to the cord-cutting world of high end audio this week. Earbuds across the US and UK are receiving some excellent discounts right now, and we've rounded up all our favorite models to receive price cuts right here.

Whether you're looking for the powerful bass of the Sony WF-1000XM3's, or the instantly recognisable style of the AirPods, you'll find true wireless earbud deals on some of the hottest models available right now. Perfect for fitness, or just hassle free listening, these buds all bring powerful audio quality to a lower price point this week.

At the cheapest end of the spectrum, we have the JBL Tune 120 buds available for just $69.99 / £64.99 right now, but for just a little more cash you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy buds for $99.99 / £109. Meanwhile, AirPods are coming in at just $139.99 / £124 this week, and if you're after a truly amazing audio experience with full noise cancellation, you'll find the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for $198 in the US and £169 in the UK.

Those are some brilliant true wireless earbud deals, bringing together industry leaders for some big savings. So, if you're looking for high-quality audio to take you far away from your own four walls, look no further than our top deals below.

True wireless earbud deals: US

JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The JBL Tune true wireless earbuds are available for just $69.99 at Best Buy right now - that's a $30 saving on a cheaper set of buds. You're getting four hours of battery life per charge which isn't as strong as some of our more premium deals available this week, but there's a nice little feature set and excellent sound quality on offer here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds - White | $129.99 $99.99 at B&H Photo

Thanks to the release of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, these Samsung Galaxy buds have been dropping in price over the last few weeks. B&H Photo now has stock on the white model available for just $99, and if you're after the black version you can find them reduced to $109 as well. View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case | 4 months Apple Music | $159.95 $139.99 at Best Buy

This cheap AirPods price has been around for a while, but it's still one of our favorite deals and new subscribers are grabbing an extra four months of Apple Music this time around as well. You're saving $20 on the standard charging case version of the world's favorite true wireless earbuds and paying just $139 at Best Buy. Grab the wireless charging case version for $169.99 at Adorama.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | $228 $198 at Best Buy

Just like their over-ear siblings, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds offer fantastic audio quality with rich, deep bass, and a powerful range. Plus, you can save $30 on these fantastic buds at Best Buy this week.

True wireless earbud deals: UK

JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds | £89.99 £64.99 at JBL

If you're shopping at the cheaper end of the spectrum, you can still save 28% on these JBL true wireless earbuds. You're picking up features like call answering and Siri / Google Assistant functionality usually reserved for more premium price tags at a great price here.

Samsung Galaxy true wireless earbuds | £139 £109 at John Lewis

Save £30 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds this week at John Lewis - that's an excellent price for the previous generation of true wireless earbuds. They've since been superseded by the latest Buds Plus model, but that only means extra savings for the thrifty shopper, and you can grab a two year guarantee as well.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're after the true wireless earbuds everyone's talking about, you'll want to check out this great price on the instantly recognisable AirPods. iPhone users everywhere are celebrating this price cut, so grab yours before stock runs out.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case | £199 £149.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're at all concerned with wireless charging, we'd recommend you pick up this £149 deal from Laptops Direct over the offer above. For just £25 more you're picking up Qi charging capabilities which is both that little bit more convenient and cool at the same time.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | £229 £169 at John Lewis

You're saving £60 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds at John Lewis this week, and these particular buds offer some fantastic audio at that price. Not only are you picking up strong sound, but powerful noise cancellation also makes everything sound just that little bit better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | £219 £194 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro have been built with fitness in mind, and you'll notice that from the moment you put them on. With a unique earhook design, sweat-resistant build, and big sound, these truly wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.

