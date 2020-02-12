Save £100 on the Huawei Watch GT in latest smartwatch deals

This Huawei Watch GT deal offers a fantastic smartwatch priced at under £100 this week. That's great news if you've been looking for a cheap smartwatch with plenty of fitness tracking and notification features but don't want to break the bank. You'll find the Huawei Watch GT available for just £99.99 right now at Argos. That's a fantastic saving and the lowest price we've seen on the already cheap smartwatch. Plus, this watch doesn't skimp on the specs - you're getting a gorgeous AMOLED display with real-time training prompts and smart notifications to boot.

A durable watch built with fitness in mind, this Huawei smartwatch deal is offering a gorgeous wrist piece designed to last. That ethos carries through to the functioning of your new smartwatch as well - with an astonishing 14-day battery life cleaning up the competition and keeping you connected for a full two weeks without needing a charge. In a world of 18-hour Apple Watch batteries, that's a significant benefit.

Inside your cheap smartwatch, you'll find all the usual fitness tracking features as well as a heart rate monitor with sleep tracking functions and a running training system that coaches you in real-time from your wrist. Huawei left WatchOS behind for this latest model, so each feature is proprietary, and while that may limit your third party app accessibility, there's so much packed into this price tag that you're still getting excellent value.

These Huawei GT smartwatch deals come from Argos and Amazon, so whether you're after same-day delivery with Argos or cheaper Prime shipping, you're covered for your new fitness tracker.

Today's best Huawei smartwatch deals

Huawei GT smartwatch | £199.99 £99.99 at Argos

This Huawei GT smartwatch deal places the fantastic fitness tracker at just under £100 this week - the lowest price we've seen so far! You're getting all the fitness features you'd expect from a substantial smartwatch like this as well as a magnificent AMOLED display and 14-day battery life. You'll also find this price available at Amazon.

