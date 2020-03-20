These Bose deals give you huge savings on the premium Home Speaker series this weekend

Here's some great Bose deals that will help you save some serious cash, just in time for the weekend. Prices on these premium Bose Home speakers start at just $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £299 at Amazon in the UK - fantastic prices for this outstanding audio system from a company that's become a byword for premium audio and quality features.

Speaking of features, these Bose models come packed to the brim with useful tech. Two custom-drivers pointed in opposite directions will fill the room with immersive audio, no matter what you play, while the extremely responsive onboard mics give these Bose models excellent digital assistant functionality. Amazon Alexa comes built into these sleek, attractive speakers - meaning you'll get industry-leading functionality built into a speaker that gives the audio quality Bose is known for.

If you're looking to spend slightly less on a Bose deal but still want that trusted Bose name and smart assistant functionality included, take a look at some of our cheaper Bose speaker deals. The successor to the 500, the Bose Home Speaker 300, is also available for less across the US and UK this weekend. You'll find it for as little as $199 / £199 right now, making it an excellent pick up if you're just looking for a cheap Bose speaker deal.

The audio won't hold up to the quality of the 500 model, but unless you're an audiophile obsessed with finding the best sound out there, that's not likely to matter - the Bose 300 doesn't have bad sound quality by any stretch. Plus, there's plenty of tech inside this cheap Bose speaker working to make your smart assistant experience even better. The result is a clean interaction with excellent voice pickup rarely found on speakers that can reach these levels of volume.

These cheap Bose speaker deals offer some fantastic prices on smart home audio right now, but if you're looking for something in their older range, or something more portable, why not check out all the latest Bose speaker prices.

Today's best Bose Home Speaker deals in the US

Bose Home Speaker 300 | $259.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're already working with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa setup, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is the same price as the Apple HomePod this week. The audio on this particular model doesn't match up with the more expensive, but infinitely higher quality, Home Speaker 500 deal below, but you are getting a great price on Bose goodness.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

For $100 more this weekend, you'll find this excellent Bose Home Speaker 500 deal. This is the all-in-one solution that combines amazing Bose sound quality with the smarts we've come to expect from speakers in 2020. There's truly powerful sound hidden away in here, with a gorgeous minimalist design as well.



Today's best Bose Home Speaker deals in the UK

Bose Home Speaker 300 | £249 £199 at Amazon

Check out this cheap Bose deal from Amazon if you fancy saving yourself £50. This Bose Home Speaker 300 is perfect for you if you don't want to pay the high prices that are associated with audiophile-level audio quality but still want to get that Bose goodness. This Bose deal will get you a great speaker that gives you full digital assistant functionality while filling the room with its superb audio.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is for you if you need that crystal clear audiophile-level quality while retaining the quality of life features that come with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. This great Bose deal from Amazon this week gives you a chance to save £100 on this peerless smart speaker.

