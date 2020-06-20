Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League for free tonight

Restarting their 2019/20 season from the relegation zone, Crystal Palace are battling for their Premier League lives right now and Eddie Howe's Cherries desperately need a win today. Read on to find out how to get a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world.

Free Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream Saturday's match at The Vitality is airing for free on BBC One in the UK - marking the first time the Beeb has shown a Premier League match live. Coverage begins on BBC One at 7.15pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off - and any Brits who can't access iPlayer because they're abroad should check out our favourite VPN, which offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

Sitting 18th in the table ahead of tonight's clash, the big talking point after whether they'll live to see another Premier League campaign is whether Eddie Howe will select contract rebel Ryan Fraser for the run-in. The Scot is set to leave the club on June 30, after snubbing a short-term contract extension, and the situation is an unwanted distraction for a club already struggling to perform.

Roy Hodgson's side, on the other hand, have legitimate European aspirations.The Covid-19 shutdown couldn't have come at a worse time for Palace, as it stopped a tidy run of form that saw them win three on the trot and climb to 11th in the table - leaving them just two points off London rivals Spur and 8th place, nicely poised to have a real go at European qualification.

Now you know the background, read on as our guide explains how to live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace for free today and watch today's Premier League fixture online from anywhere on earth.

Watch every game: here's how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Sign up for an annual plan you'll get an extra 3-months thrown in for FREE, so check out ExpressVPN today to save and watch all the football online. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch a FREE Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that this Saturday's match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air BBC One -coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 7.45pm kick-off. The match is the first of four Premier League games that the Beeb will be showing live during Project Restart, and this means it will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Highlights of all the latest Premier League fixtures are also being shown on Match of the Day, back at 10:35 pm on BBC One. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace from abroad - but you'll need a great VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Follow the instructions above to get started - it's dead easy.

Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace for free in US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace game is at 2.45pm ET or 11.45am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN - accessible for free provided you can log-in with details of your cable provider. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though there's currently a FREE Sling trial on offer, mean you can watch the Premier League for fre this weekend. Another great option is Hulu. Although the Hulu + Live TV package you need to watch NBCSN is priced at $54.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and even offers a FREE 1-week trial for you to test it out - no strings attached. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace for free: live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.45am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live at 6.45am NZST on Sunday morning. The network offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 12.15am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Sunday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: latest team news and H2H results

While doubts persist over Ryan Fraser's involvement in today's game, Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have all agreed contract extensions for the Cherries and could figure today. David Brooks is back after a long injury lay-off, too, but Philip Billing will require a late fitness test ahead of this crucial game.

Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, has no injury concerns ahead of their Premier League return, with key Palace stars Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins all having recovered from knocks during the break.

The Eagles ran out victorious in the reverse fixture, with Jeffrey Schlupp handing Palace a 1-0 win back in December.