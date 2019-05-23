Better than Prime Day - time's running out to get the best Echo Dot deal ever

When the Amazon Prime Day deals roll into town in July, it's a no-brainer that the Amazon Echo Dot will get a big discount like it does every year. The thing is, it'll be nowhere near as good as this one - and it ends at 9am tomorrow.

This is a UK-only deal, but we've rounded up the latest top deals in the US over on our Memorial Day sales page. UK readers, be sure to check out the Bank Holiday sales this weekend too.

We're expecting Prime Day to bring the Echo Dot down to £29.99 as per usual, or £24.99 at the very best if Google aggressively price cuts the Google Home Mini as the search giant can't help but wind Amazon up any chance it gets with its line of rival smart speakers.

Act fast though, and you can get an Amazon Echo Dot bundled in with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited's (it's like Spotify) family plan for just £15.98. That's £14.99 for Amazon Music and a mere 99p for the Echo Dot smart speaker on top. That's insanely good as you're saving £49 off the RRP.

So yes, the catch to getting this super cheap price is having to sign up for another service and making sure you pay for a month's access after any free trial period ends. But considering it only costs £14.99 and you can cancel it straight away once you've paid for a month, that's a stunning offer. Amazon will then send you a discount code which you can use to discount an Echo Dot down to just 99p.

You might not want to cancel the excellent music streaming service though, especially as it works so well with Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot with you being able to simply request songs, artists and albums with voice commands. The family plan allows you to share access to over 50 million songs on six accounts to be played on smart speakers, mobiles, laptops, Fire TV devices and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan | £15.98 at Amazon

Even if you already have Spotify Premium, £15.98 is an unbeatable price for a new Echo Dot, and as we keep saying, you can cancel the service after the first month. If you want an Echo Dot you won't find a better deal.

The promotion for the super cheap Echo Dot runs until 9am May 24th (tomorrow!), and once you have your discount code you have until June 30 to redeem it. You can see the full T&Cs on the promo page once you click through, but we've covered the most important parts - namely that you're free to cancel the subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited once that first payment of £14.99 has gone through.

If the 'family plan' is bit overkill for your needs, but you enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited, once you've received your discount code and ordered the Echo Dot, you could always downgrade your membership to standard version for £9.99 a month, or if you're an Amazon Prime member, £7.99 a month. Not a Prime member? Give it a go with a free trial and you can test our the super fast delivery options and film/TV streaming service too.

If you end up sticking with the Music Unlimited service, Prime Day 2019 might be a perfect opportunity to pick up some extra speakers to dot around the house or beef up the sound in one room.