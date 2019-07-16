The Echo Dot is selling out on Prime Day: have you got one yet?

Amazon Prime Day has been rolling for a while now, and we're seeing all manner of deals come out – but this half-price deal for the Echo Dot still remains one of the best.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo Dot (3rd generation), and for more than 50% less you can grab this attractive little nugget to enter the world of voice assistance.

The Amazon US listing has already sold out on the little ol' Echo Dot, though the Kids Edition is still available in our deals list below. You can also still nab the Echo Dot in the UK at a cut-throat price, with a huge £27.99 off the RRP to bring it down to just £22. Throwing two into your cart will also bring the total cost down to just £40.

This is the last day the deal will be running for, so we recommend getting on it now if you want the best saving you can. The UK model is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray or Sandstone, while the Kids Edition (US) comes in either Blue or Rainbow. Why not add some color to your home?

Why is there such a huge discount?

Well, Amazon wants you using its services – by dropping the price to basically impulse level, it hopes to see you grabbing discounts on its own devices so you start embedding yourself in its ecosystem. Don't let that fool you though, the Amazon Echo (3rd edition) is a neat bit of kit in itself.

The speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and more all with the command of your voice. The compact speaker plays your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

The 3rd generation (this is the newest model) Echo Dot can also control your smart home devices to adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more using your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the newest Echo Dot and a perfect opportunity to build your smart home. This discount is exclusively for Prime Members and is only valid during the 48-hour event.

The best Prime Day Echo Dot deals:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker £49.99 £22 at Amazon (UK)

Prime members can get the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for £22. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Alexa-enabled smart speaker. You can get this deal in all colour variations too.

Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (US)

Yes, it does cost a fair bit more, but the Kids Edition Echo Dot is great for the younger ones in your life. It comes with 12-months access to loads of child-friendly apps and skills not found on the regular Echo Dot. There's also a 2-year worry-free guarantee with a free replacement if it gets broken.

SOLD OUT: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker $49.99 $22 at Amazon (US)

Get the Echo dot for 50% off during Amazon Prime Day. The smart speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. Available in all colors.



Echo Dot: common questions

If you're undecided on the Echo Dot or want to learn more about the smart speaker, we've answered some common questions below to help make your buying decision.



What is the Echo Dot, and what can it do? The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that connects to Wifi to work with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to ask Alexa questions, play music, and control other compatible smart home devices.



Is there a monthly fee for an Echo Dot? No, there's no monthly fee with the Echo Dot, just the one-time fee for the smart speaker. You'll need an Amazon account to get started, and you'll need to download the Echo app.



What's the difference between the Echo and Echo Dot? The most significant difference between the Dot and the Echo is the size and price. The Echo is bigger than the Dot and produces a powerful sound. The Echo is also more expensive, costing $20 / £30 more than the Dot.