Best Bank Holiday sales 2021: all the deals available now

The May Bank Holiday sales are here, and we're seeing big discounts across the web. That means you'll find savings on everything from 4K TVs to laptops, but also plenty of savings on home, fashion, and garden furniture. With so much on offer, we're showing you all the best bank holiday sales available right now and you'll find the best deals to catch our eye just below as well.

We've seen promo codes offering as much as 60% off some of the biggest retailers on the web so far this weekend, and many shops are extending their offers beyond the Bank Holiday sales themselves. However, we can't guarantee all these discounts will be around past Monday, so if you spot something you like we'd recommend going for it.

We're rounding up all the best Bank Holiday sales right here, with a full list of all the best offers from your favourite shops. We're also bringing you all our top picks, though, so you can find all the biggest discounts straight away.

The best deals in the Bank Holiday sales

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: £318.99 £269 at Dell

Save £49.99 - There's a £49.99 discount on this super cheap Dell Inspiron machine. Not only is this a great price for a full size 15.6-inch Windows machine, but you're also getting an excellent 128GB SSD under the hood as well - a feature we rarely see under £300. You'll also be working with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2 has returned to its lowest ever price at Amazon this weekend. That means you can pick up a slimline fitness tracker packed with plenty of premium activity monitoring features for just £69.99. On top of that you're also getting a year's subscription to Fitbit Premium as well.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet: £169 £129.96 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap tablet, the Galaxy Tab A offers plenty of storage and features for a low price. At £129.96 this is just pennies over the all time lowest price we've seen on this device. Plus, this is the LTE version as well, which means you'll be able to pick up a separate data plan and access full online functionality while out and about.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot has seen prices drop to £10 less than this in the last few months, but while this price has risen since then you're still getting fantastic value for a powerful Alexa smart speaker with plenty more tech under the hood.

View Deal

Symple Stuff Charcoal BBQ: £67.99 £45.99 at Wayfair

Wayfair has a £22 discount on this Symple Stuff BBQ, bringing that final price down below £50 this weekend. That's an excellent offer for a smaller grill with a windshield built in as well.

View Deal

Up to 66% off plants at You Garden

If you're spending your Bank Holiday weekend sprucing up the garden, the You Garden sale is offering some excellent discounts on a wide range of plants and flowers right now. Savings are reaching up to 66%, with prices starting at just £2.99.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

We've only seen the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drop down to £54 in the past, which means this £49.99 sales price is offering particularly good value in the Bank Holiday sales. That's an excellent offer considering Nintendo rarely discounts this premium gamepad.

View Deal

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: £399 £295 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap 4K TV, this 43-inch Hisense is well known for producing clear, bright pictures while also keeping that price tag low. You're still getting some premium features in here though, with Alexa baked right in, HDR, and DTS surround sound.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £189 at Laptops Direct

We were previously seeing a £199 record low price on Apple's premium AirPods Pro at Laptops Direct. However, you'll find an extra £10 off that excellent discount this weekend, with a brand new price low at £189.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £219.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap laptop for everyday browsing but don't get on with Chrome OS, this Windows-running Asus Vivobook is offering a great price at £219. There's plenty of storage in here for lighter use, with 64GB of space available. Plus, you're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM as well.

View Deal

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones: £349.95 £249 at John Lewis

The Bose 700s may be a little older now, but they still hold up well against the likes of Sony. With a £249 price tag you're getting a strong discount over the £349.95 RRP as well.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB) | 5 months Apple News+, Arcade, and Music for free: £579 £529 at Currys

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. Discounts on this device are pretty rare, so this £529 sales price with free Apple services included isn't to be missed.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): £1,299 £1,152 at John Lewis

If you're after the full experience, though, the M1 MacBook Pro is only a small bump in price over the Air right now. For £147 off the RRP you're picking up the standard 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD entry-level model for a record low price right now.

We've split our Bank Holiday sales finds by shop name, so simply skip down to your favourite retailers to find all the latest offers up for grabs.

A

Amazon - Big savings across a massive range of categories

Amazon's massive range of categories and frequency of sales means it's an excellent retailer for grabbing some super cheap tech, homeware, kitchen accessories, and more this year.



AO - save up to £100 on tech, home and appliances

If you're after electronics, AO's selection of TVs, laptops, consoles, headphones, smartwatches and more will serve you well. Not only that, but AO has already kicked off its Bank Holiday sale, which means you'll find plenty of discounts up for grabs right now.



Appliances Direct - up to 58% off appliances. garden and smart home

There are massive savings to be found in the Appliances Direct Bank Holiday sales. From up 58% off bathroom fixtures to TVs from just £137, there's something for everyone here.



Argos - Roku Hisense 4K TVs from £279

From toys to tech, furniture to fitness equipment, you'll find a fantastic range of goods at Argos this year. Plus, with same-day instore pickup you can get all your bank holiday sales pickups even faster as Argos offers this fantastic service all-year round. We're already seeing discounts on garden activities and 4K TVs right now.



Asos - save up to 70% and an extra 20% with promo code NEWGARMS

Asos is offering up to 70% off a range of post-lockdown styles right now, which means you can save on top brands across the range. Not only that but there's speedy shipping available for members as well.



B

B&Q - 20% off kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms

B&Q usually thrives around spring Bank Holiday sales, plus with more of us getting our gardens spruced this year you can expect some excellent offers on furniture, equipment, and tools this year. This sale will end Tuesday May 4.



Base.com - PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games from £8.99

Base is your home for all things cheap entertainment. From cheap games to smart home devices, PC peripherals to Blu-Rays there's plenty to get your hands on here and a range of sales live at the moment as well.

Boden - 20% off now

Boden is already offering 20% off in its early Bank Holiday sale, with discounts across men's, women's, kid's and baby fashion. That's perfect if you're looking for a fresh wardrobe for the whole family this spring. These offers are running until Sunday, with savings dropping to 15% off on Monday itself.

Boohoo - 25% off everything

If you're browsing men's and women's fashion, Boohoo's regular site-wide sales and discounted delivery rates make for an excellent shot. Boohoo is less brand-focused, but there's a good range of categories to browse.



Boots - 20% off premium beauty products

You can already save up to 20% on a range of premium beauty products at Boots leads up to its Bank Holiday sales this year. Not only that, but we're seeing savings on sleep products, skincare brands and additional points bonuses on beauty and Fitbit products.

Box - up to £3,500 off TVs, £480 off laptops

From smart home devices to electric scooters you'll find plenty of gadgets up for grabs at Box. Not only that, but we usually see a good selection of laptop deals hitting Box's shelves over the sales period, so if you're after a cheap machine (or a stacked gaming PC) you'll be served well here.



BT - up to £100 off 4K TVs

BT's tech shop is stocked full of the year's hottest items, from the Nintendo Switch to AirPods Pro. We usually see pretty competitive prices from BT all year round, which means you'll find some excellent offers here come the Bank Holiday sales.



C

Carphone Warehouse - iPhone 12 from £38.99 per month

Carphone Warehouse's wide selection of phone contracts or SIM-only deals are seeing some excellent discounts in its Epic Deals event right now. Not only that, but you can save on accessories, tablets, and TV and broadband packages as well.



CDKeys - up to 90% off video games

Looking to get some cheap games for your new console? CDKeys is a well recognized seller of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC codes. With regular sales you can often pick up some pretty cheap titles, especially if you're buying for a new Windows machine.



Chitter Chatter - Samsung Galaxy S21 with 100GB data from £38 per month

Chitter Chatter often has some of the best phone contract prices on the market, collecting offers from 3, EE and Vodafone to help you switch your provider for less. Plus, we regularly see free gifts included with your contract here, with the Nintendo Switch even making an appearance over the year.



Currys - Chromebooks from £179

Your go-to for cheap tech and appliance deals, Currys always comes in strong over the Bank Holiday sales. There's already a massive range of gadgets and devices on sale here, and the Price Match Guarantee means that you can always ensure you're getting the best deal possible.



Cycle Store - save over 60%

If you're looking to make the most of the turn in the weather, Cycle Store is offering some excellent discounts to get you back on your bike this Bank Holiday weekend. From bikes to accessories to clothing, there's plenty included in this sale.

D

Dell - save up to £319 on premium laptops

If you're after a durable laptop with the latest Intel 11th generation processors, Dell's frequent PC deals can certainly help you out. You're, obviously, limited to Dell's own lines here, but the Inspiron makes for a great cheaper machine while the premium XPS certainly impresses with its high-end build quality and features. With so many sales in the last few weeks we're expecting a strong show from Dell's Bank Holiday sales this year.



Dyson

Dyson vacuums have proved themselves to be particularly popular this year as more of us spend our time at home. Dyson's sale isn't live yet, but we'd keep an eye on this one as vacuum cleaners are usually on sale at this time of year. You'll also find hair care accessories and smart home gear as well as vacuums here.

E

Ebay - big savings on Star Wars merch

You can find pretty much anything under the sun on eBay, and with plenty of high street retailers like Currys and Argos offering cheaper stock on the marketplace site, the face of eBay has certainly changed over the years. You'll find an eBay Money Back Guarantee in place, as well as regular site-wide discount codes.



Ebuyer - save up to £840 on gaming laptops

If you're looking to pick up some cheap PC gaming components, accessories or pre-built rigs and laptops, Ebuyer's Bank Holiday sales should work well in your favour. We see frequent discounts on everything from high end laptops to peripherals and components from Razer, Corsair, Seagate, Intel, AMD, Nvidia and more.



EE - 120GB SIM only plans from £20

The UK's fastest network not only offers up excellent phone contracts on the latest handsets, but we also regularly see discounts on top accessories like Samsung Galaxy tablets, AirPods, and smartwatches as well. Ahead of EE's Bank Holiday sales, you can already find up to £480 off Samsung's latest range of smartphones.

Eve Sleep - 35% off Original Hybrid mattress

If you're looking for a new mattress, Eve has a massive range of builds, materials, and features to make sure you find the perfect surface. Plus, right now you can save 35% on the Original Hybrid mattress.



F

Fat Face - up to 50% off

You can save up to 50% in the Fat Face sale this week. With discounts on women's, men's and kids' fashion there's plenty to browse with the turn of the season.

Fossil - extra 20% off all sale items

All sale items are now an extra 20% off in Fossil's Bank Holiday sales. That means you can save on traditional Fossil watches or the latest smartwatch releases this weekend.

Fonehouse - discounted plans on EE and Three

Fonehouse is a well trusted online phone store, with regular discounts on everything from the cheapest Samsung devices to the latest iPhones. Not only that, but you can also take advantage of their new trade-in scheme as well. We're yet to see Fonehouse's full offers, but we'd keep a close eye here as there's usually plenty of discounts to go around on the weekend itself.



Footasylum - save up to 60%

Nike, Adidas, Puma, and all the rest of your favourites are here, with trainers, fashion and accessories all up for grabs with savings of up to 60%. Browse clearance discounts or excellent prices on the latest releases.



Furniture Village - Save an additional £50 for every £500 spent

If you're looking to renovate the house for spring, you'll find some excellent discounts ahead of Furniture Village's full Bank Holiday sales. There's savings on living room, dining room, bedroom and bathroom furniture, fittings and accessories here, with an additional £50 off every £500 you spend.



G

Game - up to 70% off games and accessories

From consoles to merch, and all the games in between, you'll find plenty of discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and PC gear at Game this Bank Holiday. Right now you'll find 70% off a range of games and accessories across all platforms.



GHD - free gift worth £30 with select styling tools

GHD is throwing in a free gift worth £30 when you buy select styling tools and accessories this Bank Holiday weekend. Grab the new GHD Gold hair straightener or the GHD Helios hair dryer to receive the gift set as well.



GO Outdoors - save up to 75%

If you can't wait to get back out there, this is the perfect chance to stock up on essentials. You'll find plenty of gear and clothing available for up to half off right now, as Go Outdoors readies itself for a full bank holiday sale.



GoPro - Free GoPro subscription, battery pack, swivel clip, case, and memory card with Hero 9

With the latest GoPro Hero 9 Black now on the shelves, we'd recommend looking to GoPro for discounts on the older Hero 8 model and the Hero 7 Black as well. However, right now you can pick up plenty of free gifts with the latest release.



H

Halfords - electric scooters up to £100 off

If you're planning on getting back on your bike soon, the Halfords sales are often a good place to seek out some cheap accessories and repair gear. We're seeing some particularly strong offers on electric scooters right now, though.



Hamleys - 20% off select Lego sets

Hamleys has also launched its Bank Holiday sales early this year, offering 20% off select Lego sets. However, you'll find a massive range of toy brands here, with everything from Barbie to Pokemon lining the shelves.

Hobbs - 20% off everything

The Hobbs Bank Holiday sales are offering up to 20% off everything on the site right now. That's a massive range of dresses, coats and jackets, shoes and boots, knitwear and workwear all discounted. Plus, if you're new you can save an additional 20% on top of those savings as well.

HP - save £50 on HP Spectre laptops

Those working from home will be pleased to hear that HP regularly discounts its own range of laptops, PCs, accessories, and monitors. We usually see some excellent value in all-in-one machines as well, which send you home with everything you need for a desktop setup at a great price.



I

Interflora

If you're sending flowers to those you can't be with this Bank Holiday weekend, it will be worth checking out Interflora. It already has a range of Spring flower arrangements up for grabs, so we're optimistic for some more discounts in next weekend's Bank Holiday sales.



J

Jacamo - 25% off with code 25JAC

Jacamo has expanded its range from men's fashion to include tech, gaming and grooming products as well. That means you may find discounts on the latest iPads sitting next to Adidas trainers this Bank Holiday weekend, with Jacamo offering 25% off clothing with code 25JAC.



Jack Wills - save up to 50%

If you're on the hunt for some clothes for the new season, Jack Wills is offering up to 50% off its sale items this weekend. Plus, new lines are being added all the time, so it's worth checking back in for both menswear and womenswear here.



JD Sports - save up to 50%

JD Sports regularly features big brands and the latest releases in its sales events, as well as fashion and accessories as well. That means you may find those perfect trainers after all, and save some cash while doing so. JD Sports has already launched its Bank Holiday sales, as well, so you can save 50% on a massive range of trainers and apparel items. View full sale



JD Williams - up to 40% off home and tech or 25% off full-priced items with code TREAT

JD Williams is offering a range of on-site discounts this weekend, with up to 40% off home, tech, and toys. However, if you're eyeing up some full-priced items you can use promo code TREAT to save 25% there as well. View full sale

John Lewis - save up to 20%

John Lewis is already offering up to 20% off its home and fashion categories, with 15% off beauty and fragrance and Hotel Chocolat products. That's excellent news if you're early to this year's Bank Holiday sales. View full sale



K

Kaleidoscope - up to 77% off

Kaleidoscope specialises in women's fashion, but you'll also find a good supply of home and garden goods as well as beauty products on sale here as well. Right now you'll find discounts of up to 77% on home and garden, fashion, footwear and electrics. View full sale



L

Laptops Direct - up to 30% off PC gaming, tablets, smartphones and more

Laptops Direct may specialise in computers and accessories (and regularly at some excellent prices as well) but we've also seen some of the best deals of the year on AirPods, Apple Watches, and the Nintendo Switch Lite here as well. View full sale



Lay-Z-Spa

This is another one to keep a close eye on this Bank Holiday. With many looking to spruce up their gardens we're expecting some excellent offers from Lay-Z-Spa this year, so be sure to check back in regularly for the latest offers as we get closer to the Bank Holiday weekend.



Lenovo - up to £500 off Yoga laptops

Lenovo laptops often pack a good punch in a more industrial looking ThinkPad design, but you'll also find more fashionable Yoga models here as well. There are always discounts to be found, and the Bank Holiday sales should prove no different this year, plus you'll also find deals on Lenovo's tablets and smart home gear as well. View full sale



Love Honey - up to 50% off

Love Honey is already offering up to 50% off a massive range of adult toys and accessories ahead of their Bank Holiday sales. However, these offers do end soon, so if you miss out stay tuned for more discounts next weekend. View full sale

M

Made.com - up to 20% off

Made.com offers a massive array of homeware and furniture products, which means you can sort any problem room and save some cash on a range of furnishings and accessories. View full sale



Majestic - 25% off select New Zealand wines

You'll find plenty of discounts and bundle offers available at Majestic, with the wine merchant already offering bundle deals that can save you 25% when you buy six. View full sale



Matalan - Bank Holiday buys under £10

Matalan's Bank Holiday sales have come early, and you'll find a massive range of homeware, fashion, and accessories under £10 right now. View full sale



Menkind - 10% off must-haves with code FAVE10 and big savings across the site

Menkind's Bank Holiday sale is offering 10% off a massive range of gadgets this weekend. Stocking everything from cheap gaming accessories to Pop Vinyl figures, merchandise and RC Toys you'll find regular sitewide discounts here, with extra savings on Menkind's own Red5 line as well. View full sale



Microsoft - up to £585 off Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft's best sales usually sit with their Surface products, with the tech giant regularly discounting Surface laptops and tablets. Nevertheless, you'll also find Xbox discounts in this year's Bank Holiday sales as well, with games, accessories and subscriptions up for grabs (though next-gen is still scarce). View full sale



Millets - Extra 25% off outdoor essentials with code YES25

On top of Millets' early Bank Holiday sales, you can also save an additional 25% right now, using promo code YES25. With a range of outdoors essentials up for grabs there's plenty of jackets, boots, backpacks, and outdoor furniture included in the sale. View full sale

Mixbook - Up to 45% off plus extra 10% off with code JOY21M

Create the perfect photobook with Mixbook, and save all your favourite memories in the form of a high quality album. Discount codes are regularly available, and you can also use your images on a range of cards, calendars and home decor as well. View full sale



N

Natural Collection - 99p delivery available now

Natural Collection specialises in fair trade, organic, and eco friendly beauty and wellbeing products with regular sales available through the Offers section of the site. That's excellent if you're looking to refresh the cabinet, but ahead of the full Bank Holiday sales you'll find a handy delivery discount available. View full sale



New Look - 20% off with promo code HAPPYDAYS

New Look frequently offers category-wide discounts on everything from coats and jackets to jeans and accessories, however we do see site-wide sales available during larger events. That means you'll be able to shop a range of discounts in the Bank Holiday sales. View full sale



Nike - Nike members get 25% off full price styles with code MAY21

Nike members can get up to 25% off a range of Nike shoes, fashion and accessories when you shop direct right now in the Nike Bank Holiday sales. We're seeing fashion and some of the latest releases on the shelves right now as well. View full sale



Nintendo - New Pokemon Snap plus free accessories

Nintendo doesn't tend to offer too many discounts through its official store, however you will find the newly released Pokemon Snap available with free gifts here this weekend. View full sale



O

O2 - iPad Air 4 with 1GB data from £22 a month

If you're looking for a new phone or cellular smartwatch or tablet, O2 frequently offers seasonal discounts that could sway your decision. With big data SIM-only plans and refurb offers as well, there's plenty on the shelves here. View current sale



Office - save up to 70%

Whether you're after some new trainers or something a little more formal, you'll find plenty available at Office in the Bank Holiday sales. You can browse by brand here if you already know what you want, or you can just head straight to the sale to feast on all those discounts. View full sale



Oliver Bonas - knitted jumpers from £15

The Oliver Bonas sale is offering up some excellent low prices this weekend. That means you can save on everything from homeware and clothing to gifts and accessories right now. View full sale

Otty - save up to 40%

From luxury memory foam mattresses to handy storage-creating bed frames, Otty offers up a wealth of options with regular discounts as well. Right now you can save 40% across the full range of Otty mattresses. View full sale



P

Plusnet - free £50 Mastercard

If you're looking to switch broadband providers, Plusnet frequently offers plenty of incentives to bring you over to their affordable plans. From direct discounts on monthly costs to gift cards and extra perks, there's a lot to get excited about here. Right now you can get speedy fibre broadband for just £22.99 a month and secure a free £50 Mastercard reward as well. View full sale



PRC Direct - save up to £500

If you're after a cheap TV, especially an OLED, a new soundbar or a whole AV setup, PRC Direct is an excellent first port of call. Not only that, but you'll also do well for larger kitchen appliances here as well. The Spring Sale is currently offering up to £500 off selected devices, via a range of promo codes and direct discounts. View full sale



Pretty Little Thing - extra 25% off everything with code BANKIT

Pretty Little Thing is offering an extra 25% off everything this weekend. Not only that, but footwear is also seeing some excellent discounts right now too. View full sale

Puma - 20% off with code MAYDAY20

Use promo code MAYDAY20 to get 20% off everything on the Puma site this weekend. That's fantastic value whether you're after a pair of the latest trainers or looking to stock up on apparel and accessories. View full sale

Pure Electric - Bird electric scooters from £299

Electric scooters are starting to take over, and you can grab yours with some excellent cash off with Pure Electric. We've been keeping an eye on these sales all year and found some of the best prices with this retailer. Plus, if you're near a storefront you can click and collect as well. View full sale



R

Regatta - up to 50% off

Regatta is holding a massive 50% off sale this weekend, with plenty of women's, men's and kids gear up for grabs. That means there's something for everyone here, with fleece, footwear and pet supplies also included. View full sale



Rem-Fit - 25% off mattress and up to 50% off pillows

The Rem-Fit range of hybrid mattresses offer pressure relief, and advanced temperature regulation - perfect if you're looking to correct years of bad sleep. You're already getting 25% off mattresses here, with additional savings potentially saving you 50% on pillows as well. Plus, you'll also be able to take advantage of a 100 night sleep trial and a 15 year guarantee. View full sale



Robert Dyas - big discounts on garden furniture

Specialising in home and kitchen appliances, Robert Dyas is currently offering up plenty of savings on garden furniture and outdoor activities right now. However, from Bluetooth speakers to blenders, slow cookers to hair straighteners, if it's got a power cord you'll likely find it here. View full sale



Rocket Dog - save up to 50%

Rocket Dog is offering up to 50% off its wide range of footwear this weekend. There's plenty up for grabs in the sale as well, which means you're sure to find some great new kicks for the whole family. View full sale

Roku - £10 off 4K HDR streaming sticks

If you're struggling to find something new to watch, you'll want to take a look at the latest offers from Roku. The streaming box offers plenty of channels from Starzplay to BT Sport, and you can save some cash on streaming bars and sticks right now as well. View full sale



S

Samsung - 15% off phones, tablets and wearables

If you're after cheap tablets, smartwatches, headphones, or a great price on some of the best flagship smartphones on the market, Samsung's range of Galaxy gear is regularly on sale at the manufacturer's site. You can save 15% on a range of phones and wearables right now, as well as up to £200 on laptops. View full sale



Schuh - save up to 71%

Schuh's Bank Holiday sales are offering up to 71% off men's, women's and kids' shoes this weekend. With plenty of brands included in the sale you can save on everything from Vans to Adidas to Nike. View full sale



SCS - double discount sale now live

The SCS Bank Holiday sale has already begun, with a double discount event offering further price drops on home furnishings. That's perfect if you want to beat the crowds next weekend and get your delivery date in soon. View full sale

Serenata Flowers - save £10 on spring flower bouquets

Serenata Flowers is offering £10 off a range of its most popular spring bouquets. That means you can already score a discount and have the house feeling fresh ahead of the big weekend. View full sale

Shark - save up to £170

If you're after a new vacuum cleaner, you'll find plenty of choice at Shark right now with everything from robot vacuums to cheaper handheld cleaners up for grabs. The current sale is offering up to £170 off a range of vacuum cleaners, with prices starting at £149.99. View full sale



ShopTo - save on tech and the latest video games

ShopTo is your go-to for cheap games, accessories, PC equipment and peripherals. You'lll find everything from consoles themselves (though the next generation is still out of stock) to discounted in-game currency and DLC. View full sale



Simba - 35% off mattresses

The Simba Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattresses offer the best of both coil and foam worlds, and right now you can save 35% on a range of models. That leaves the Simba Hybrid mattress with an excellent £226.85 price tag. View full sale



Snapfish - up to 50% off photo books with code SNAPPY21

Snapfish is discounting its entire range of photo books right now, with up to 50% off. Not only that, but this offer also includes the extra pages you may add to your creation as well. Simply use code SNAPPY21 for the full offer. View full sale

T

Ted Baker - up to 50% off

Ted Baker is getting ahead of the Bank Holiday sales crowd with a 50% off sale right now. Whether you're after fashion or homeware there's plenty to browse through here and some excellent discounts as well. View full sale



Tempur - save up to £500

Tempur's pressure relieving materials allow for some excellently designed mattresses, cushions, and even travel gear. You'll find a range of customisable mattresses available as well, so you can get that perfect night's sleep. View full sale



The Body Shop - free shower gel when you spend £25

The Body Shop is offering a free 250ml shower gel with all orders over £25 this weekend. That's perfect for stocking up on natural health and beauty goodies and saving some cash at the same time. View full sale

Three - first six months half price

One of the four main networks, Three is frequently the cheapest provider of both SIM only deals and phone contracts. Right now you can get the first six months of your contract for half price when you grab a Samsung Galaxy S21, iPhone 12, OnePlus 9 or unlimited data plan. That's plenty of savings across the board. View full sale



U

Uniqlo - coats and jackets from £19.90

The Uniqlo Bank Holiday sale offers an excellent chance to secure men's, women's and kids' fashion for less. Right now we're seeing a massive range of coats and jackets on sale, with discounts reaching up to £40 off. View full sale



USC - save up to 90%

This USC flash sale is offering up to 90% off a massive range of brands. USC has extended this sale a few times, which means it may well continue over the full Bank Holiday weekend, but only while stocks last. View full sale

Urban Outfitters - extra 20% off sale items with code GOGOGO

From vintage styles to gifts and accessories, there's plenty to browse in the early Urban Outfitters Bank Holiday sales. Home and lifestyle items usually take the biggest hits in price here - perfect if you're after vinyl, books or planters. View full sale



V

Very - MacBook Air M1 now £899

Very's shelves are well stocked with a massive sale that's currently offering some excellent discounts on TVs, laptops, Nintendo Switch consoles, vacuum cleaners, furniture and more. Plus we regularly see some of the best prices on top tech here, as Very frequently price matches Amazon for the best deal around and retains its stock well after Amazon runs out as well. View full sale



Victoria Plum - save up to 60% plus an extra 20% off

Victoria Plum has also launched its full Bank Holiday sale. That means you can save up to 60% on a range of bathroom fittings, furniture and accessories right now, and even an extra 20% off event prices as well. View full sale

W

Warehouse - 50% off

The Warehouse sale is offering 50% off selected lines for a limited time this weekend. We don't know how long this flash sale will last, so get in there quick. View full sale

Wayfair - home and garden furnishings under £99

With furniture for every room and accessories for every interior, you'll find some excellent decor available at Wayfair right now - however, these early Bank Holiday sales are focusing on the outdoors. Your email address is required to browse the best deals, but once you're through there are some fantastic prices regularly on offer. View full sale



Wickes - up to 50% off kitchen units

Wickes always puts on a good show during the Bank Holiday sales, and this year things are kicking into gear a little early. You can already save up to 50% on kitchen units and with a whole Spring Sale dedicated to the bathroom there's plenty of discounts for the whole house. View full sale

Wiggle - save up to 60%

Whether you're cycling, running, swimming, or training for all three you'll find plenty of discounts on trainers, fashion and equipment in the wiggle Spring Sale. View full sale



X

Xbox - try Game Pass Ultimate for £1

From controllers to games, Microsoft's dedicated Xbox store can send you home with everything you need to make the most of that new console. We're seeing discounts on games and subscriptions lining the shelves right now. View full sale



Y

You Garden

If you can't wait to get back out into the garden this year, you'll do well to grab your equipment early and take advantage of some excellent discounts while doing so. View full sale



Z

Zavvi

Good merch can be difficult to come by, so Zavvi is an excellent place to start your search. Spanning brands from gaming, music, TV and film, you're sure to find apparel, accessories, and gifts from your favorite franchises here. View full sale



When will Bank Holiday sales begin?

The May Bank Holiday sales have already begun, with retailers looking to make the most of weekend payday spending with early offers that are running all the way through to Monday or Tuesday. However, some are taking this early bird step a little further and only offering discounts until Sunday so it's worth getting in before the crowds this weekend.

Where to find the best Bank Holiday sales

We're bringing you all the best Bank Holiday sales just above, listing all the retailers offering the highest value discounts this weekend. Whether you're after a new laptop, some fresh threads, or a brand new garden set you'll likely find a massive range of shops offering savings.

We expect the best Bank Holiday sales will come from larger retailers, with Currys, John Lewis, Very, and Amazon historically offering some excellent offers in the Spring sales. However, more specialist retailers have been bringing some strong discounts in the last few months so you'll find plenty more offers available this year.