JBL Reflect Contour Bluetooth headphones make a play for your gym bag

JBL has launched its new Reflect Contour Bluetooth sport headphones at IFA 2016 in Berlin, as the firm looks to amp up your workout.

While these buds may be called "wireless", a reflective wire still features as it joins the two earbuds together to form a necklace behind your head, complete with an inline, 3-button remote.

JBL claims you'll get eight hours playback from a single charge, which will get you through even the toughest workouts – but it will mean you'll be charging them at least once a week if you're into your fitness.

The Refect Contours feature a sweat proof design and a secure ear hook and in-ear fit, ensuring they don't fly out when you crank up the speed on the treadmill.

They will be available in four colors - black, blue, red and teal - from September, and will cost you £79.99 (around $100, AU$140).

What's on the Playlist?

Meanwhile the JBL Playlist is a wireless speaker with Google Cast connectivity and Spotify Connect support. JBL says the Playlist makes it easy to listen to music from your preferred source on your phone

Google Cast streaming uses a Wi-Fi connection, which means the Playlist can support Hi-Res audio and cuts out the hassle of pairing devices to the speaker. Just open up your music app, hit the Cast button and then select the speaker to play your tunes.

If the JBL Playlist takes your fancy you'll need to part with £149.99 (around $200, AU$260) when it hit stores in October.