Microsoft is mixing up its Copilot AI leadership, so Suleyman can 'build enterprise tuned lineages'

Copilot's consumer and enterprise teams are going to fall under single leadership

Microsoft's AI products will feel more unified and cohesive

AI CEO steps over to focus on enterprise model development

Microsoft has set out plans to combine its consumer and commercial Copilot teams in order to push for a more unified AI experience.

The move comes in response to criticism that business and individual Copilot products had different features, with customers worried about clear fragmentation.

Now, though, Jacob Andreou will lead the entire unified Copilot experience, reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella across design, product and engineering.

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Microsoft merges its Copilot teams' leadership

TextThe new leadership group will consist of Ryan Roslansky, Perry Clarke and Charles Lamanna, working with Andreou, while Mustafa Suleyman will move away from Copilot features to focus on building Microsoft's own AI models.

In a letter to colleagues, Nadella explained that the team will work across four key areas: "Copilot experience, Copilot platform, Microsoft 365 apps, and AI models."

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared a separate memo to workers (available via the same link), explaining his refreshed goal to develop enterprise-focused and cost-efficient 'superintelilgence' models over the course of the next five years.

"These models will enable us to build enterprise tuned lineages that help improve all our products across the company," he wrote. But for now, Microsoft remains intent on using OpenAI's GPT models – a continued partnership with the ChatGPT-maker licenses their use until at least 2032.

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"We are doubling down on our superintelligence mission with the talent and compute to build models that have real product impact," Nadella added.

For now, though, Copilot adoption remains relatively low. It has fewer daily users (6 million) than Claude (9 million), both of which are miles behind Gemini (82 million) and ChatGPT (440 million).

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