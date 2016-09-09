Which is the best music streaming service for you?

When it comes to music streaming, we're spoilt by the number of options on offer. Each of the big services out there has something that makes them great, but you don't want to be paying for more than one a month - so which do you go for?

Prices, features, exclusives and music quality vary across the options, and like all things, music streaming services change over time.

What do you do when that one feature you loved six months ago has been replaced to make room for a new, completely unwieldy user interface, causing all the friends you knew who used the service to pack and leave for greener pastures?

So we're going to break down the major points to help you choose the one that's right for you.

We'll be adding more services along the way, but for now here's a rundown of the pros and cons of some of the biggest music streaming services around.