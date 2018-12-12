Asus ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptop with GTX 1060 graphics card is £400 off

Amazon has got another good deal on a laptop today, and this Asus machine is ideal for gamers, running with a powerful set of components including a Core i7 CPU and Nvidia’s GTX 1060 graphics – with a tempting price reduction of £401.

The Asus ROG Strix Hero II 15.6-inch gaming laptop (GL504GM-ES192T) is aimed at MOBA and esports addicts, and comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of system RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of video memory.

On the storage front, the primary drive is a 256GB PCIe SSD, and backing that up is a 1TB SSHD (hybrid hard drive).

The 15.6-inch IPS display offers a slim bezel and a Full HD resolution, plus it has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 3ms, so it’s a strong gaming panel overall.

If you’re disappointed about ‘only’ having a Full HD resolution, just bear in mind that this will be less strain on the GPU than a high-res screen, and will help you get more fluid frame rates (and potentially benefit from that high refresh rate). Check out the deal below…