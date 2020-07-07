Arsenal vs Leicester live stream: how to watch today's Premier League 2020 from anywhere

Tuesday evening's match at the Emirates sees a clash between two sides who appear to have gotten their European qualification bids back on track - read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Leicester and live stream today's big game from anywhere.

Arsenal vs Leicester cheat sheet Tuesday's match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off at the Emirates Stadium in north London. For those without Sky, a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass will sort you out. In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch Arsenal vs Leicester on NBCSN today.

The Foxes brought an end to their post-lockdown winless run with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday - a win that nudged them just ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in the top-four race.

Meanwhile the Gunners also appear to have found some form after pulling off an impressive 2-0 win on the road at high-flying Wolves that has given their push for European football next season a much needed boost.

Jamie Vardy's influence over this fixture in recent seasons has become the stuff of legend, with the Leicester striker having bagged nine goals in nine games against the Gunners. The former England forward has his tail up after scoring his 100th Premier League goal in the Foxes win over Palace at the weekend, and will rate his chances of adding to his career tally against a backline three of Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi that has done very little to inspire confidence since the restart.

Read on to find out how you can watch a Premier League live stream online and catch today's Arsenal vs Leicester action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Arsenal vs Leicester live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Leicester in the UK

Tuesday evening's match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from the Emirates Stadium beginning at at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Leicester online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and F1 live stream action if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Arsenal vs Leicester live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Arsenal vs Leicester live: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Arsenal vs Leicester is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Arsenal vs Leicester today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal vs Leicester, with kick-off set for 3.15pm / 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Leicester: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Arsenal vs Leicester. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Wednesday, July 8.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Arsenal vs Leicester live stream at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Wednesday, July 8. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch live stream Premier League in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Arsenal vs Leicester kicks off just after midnight at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Wednesday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Arsenal vs Leicester: latest team news and H2H results

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks likely to slot Kieran Tierney into the Gunners' back line to counter the the speed of Vardy, meaning Bukayo Saka could be shifted to left wing-back. Hector Bellerin may also make a timely return for the home side after missing out against Wolves on Saturday.

Leicester have doubts over Ayoze Perez, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison, while Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are definitely ruled out.

The Foxes won the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium 2-0 back in November, with second-half goals from Vardy and Madison.