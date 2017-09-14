iPhone X overhauled Apple’s phone, but don’t expect new MacBooks and iPads in 2017

Don’t expect Apple to deliver a new MacBooks or iPad between now and the end of the year, even though it just gave us an iPhone X redesign, a refreshed its iPhone 8, LTE Apple Watch 3, and 4K Apple TV.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus got new features, like wireless charging, a new glass design and a spec bump up. The Apple Watch 3 earned its own LTE connection. And, the new Apple TV is ready for 4K.

Then there's the iPhone X, which came with a huge design overhaul, along with dual cameras, facial recognition technology and playful Animoji, among other things. Introducing new MacBooks and iPads would just see them lost in the mix.

The MacBook line already received a refresh back in June. Another refresh this soon wouldn't make much sense, and would likely feel like a slap in the face to anyone who just bought a new MacBook. Expect new MacBooks running on updated Intel Kaby Lake R processors to come next spring.

The iPad refresh is another story. Phones keep getting bigger, and are cutting into the tablet space. There are rumors the iPad Mini line might even be completely done. Since the iPhone X has a pretty big screen and an astronomical price, Apple would be smart to avoid launching another device with a big screen device with a high price anywhere near it. We expect a new iPad Pro 3 next spring as well.

Even if there aren't new iPads and MacBooks coming between now and the end of the year, you will still be able to find existing models on store shelves this holiday season. You should have no trouble finding great deals on iPads and MacBooks especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.