Apple AirTags could be launching at last, as new accessories leak

Rumors around the Apple AirTags – little Tile-like device trackers – have been swirling for years at this point, but it looks as though today is finally the day when we'll be able to see them for real.

Apple is holding its major Spring Loaded launch event later today, and what makes us especially confident that the AirTags will be included is that some third-party accessories just leaked out.

Images appearing on Twitter and on MacRumors show AirTag holders in a variety of colors and using a variety of materials, helping users connect the trackers to whatever devices or possessions they want to track.

AirTags third-party accessories are already ready. pic.twitter.com/lvv1elJ6iYApril 20, 2021 See more

That means the AirTags accessories are ready, the supporting functionality built into Apple's software is ready, and the stage is set for the AirTags to make their debut at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today (April 20), or 3am AEST on April 21 for those in Australia.

The idea behind the AirTags is very simple, although we await official confirmation: you should be able to fix them to anything that you want to track, and you can then locate said possession using the Find My app on your phone or laptop.

Apple is said to be bringing its own spin to this functionality with the same ultra wideband U1 chip that's in the latest iPhones and the HomePod mini – the U1 chip should provide accurate location tracking that's superior to Bluetooth alone.

Given Apple's fondness for augmented reality, expect some kind of AR element to finding your lost items as well. Another feature that should be included is an audible beep that sounds if you stray too far from particular AirTags.

Alongside AirTags, we think Apple is likely to show off new iPads, new iMacs, and probably some more surprises as well. For all the details on the latest rumors and how you can tune in yourself, check out our Apple Spring Loaded live blog.