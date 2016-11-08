AOC’s huge 200Hz monitor is a smooth operator with ‘extreme’ curves

Want a big monitor – like, really big? With a curved display? And a storming fast refresh rate? Then you may just want to check out the latest offering from AOC which it claims offers ‘extreme immersion’ for your gaming (or indeed movie viewing).

That comes courtesy of a 35-inch VA panel (with a 21:9 aspect ratio) which boasts the ‘optimal curve radius’ (2000mm – i.e. a considerable curvature) for a wider field of vision and thus a better sense of immersion in your games.

Read more: Air by Crazybaby True Wireless Earbuds

The Agon AG352QCX offers a resolution of 2560 x 1080 alongside a 200Hz refresh rate, plus adaptive sync tech to keep things running smoothly, helping to prevent stuttering and tearing.

AOC’s low input lag mode and a response time of 4ms (gray-to-gray) also means that this is a snappy performer when it comes to translating your actions onto the screen.

A monitor like this needs to be with only the best gaming PC

Ergonomic and easy on the eyes

The monitor offers 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and a rated 2000:1 contrast ratio, plus you get a pair of built-in 5W speakers and an ergonomic stand which offers height, tilt and swivel adjustment.

Other bonuses include flicker-free and low blue light tech to reduce the strain on your peepers, and LEDs on the rear and lower bezel of the monitor which can be adjusted for strength, or switched between different colors (red, green or blue).

Available ports include one HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2ad, plus VGA, DVI, audio out/in and a pair of USB 3.0 ports.

The Agon AG352QCX goes on sale next month and it’s pitched at an asking price of £699 (around $870, AU$1,130).