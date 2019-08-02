AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is such a hit it almost outsold Intel’s entire CPU range

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processors, spearheaded by the Ryzen 7 3700X, have led what looks like an unprecedented assault on Intel’s CPUs, at least going by the figures from one component retailer.

The latest stats from German retailer Mindfactory (as highlighted on Reddit) for the month of July show that AMD sold an incredible 79% of all processor units, compared to 21% for Intel.

AMD’s top-selling chip was the Ryzen 7 3700X, and get this: sales of that one single processor weren’t far off equaling the sales of Intel’s entire CPU range (at around the 80% mark of what Intel flogged).

In June, AMD’s overall market share was 68% at Mindfactory, so the increase to 79% represents a big jump, and the highest proportion of sales achieved by the company this year by a long way.

To put this in a plainer fashion, for every single processor sold by Intel, AMD sold four.

Ryzen 3rd-gen offerings have seemingly sold up a storm in the first couple weeks on shelves, and then slowed down, although that slippage is likely due to stock shortages rather than falling demand (the new flagship Ryzen 9 3900X chip is vanishingly thin on the ground, for example, and is therefore being flogged for extortionate prices on eBay in predictable fashion).

Of course, we need to highlight the usual caveats: this is just a single set of figures from one online retailer, and as such hardly representative of the overall CPU industry. Indeed, this represents a focus on PC enthusiast and consumer sales – which is still very telling – although Intel shifts plenty of chips elsewhere in the likes of the business and laptop market.

Plus the burst of momentum we are seeing here, built around a launch, obviously isn’t likely to be sustainable for long, and don’t forget Intel will reply – AMD’s rival has reportedly got some interesting answers up its sleeve (a 10-core Comet Lake CPU could beat out AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X, or so the rumor mill reckons).

Startling land grab

All that said, we can throw in as many caveats as we like, but the plain truth (at least from this source) is that AMD’s doing better than ever, and grabbing a truly startling proportion of CPU market share – even with apparent stock issues providing some headwind.

Another illuminating aspect here is that Ryzen 3rd-gen has made more of an impact than either of its preceding generations, and that shows AMD is definitely heading in the right direction (if you needed any further indication aside from the glowing reviews for Ryzen 3000, including our own).

Other feedback from Asia shows that AMD is making strong progress here, in South Korea and Japan, and according to one report, in the latter case, AMD has driven up to a market share of 47% and almost parity with Intel. Not too shabby when you consider that back at the start of 2018, AMD’s share was just 18% in Japan.

Whichever way you dice this, AMD is busy making massive strides, buoyed strongly by Ryzen 3000 chips, and Intel needs a suitably emphatic response to this, otherwise things will start to slide in more than just the PC enthusiast market.

The aforementioned report on Japan showed AMD growth even in prebuilt PCs and laptops, where the firm now holds 14.7% of territory (which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s more than treble the market share of 3.9% the company held back at the beginning of 2018).

