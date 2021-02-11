Amazon unleashes big savings on Fire tablet deals this week

Amazon Fire tablet deals have slowed in recent weeks, after heavy discounts towards the end of last year. However, things are turning around today as Amazon has unleashed a new round of discounts in both the US and UK.

These prices aren't as low as they have been over the last few months. However in some cases they're only a few dollars / pounds off those record lows and still well worth their discounts. These Fire tablet deals range from the super cheap Fire 7 (now down to $39.99, was $49.99 in the US and £34.99 from £49.99 in the UK), all the way through to latest Amazon Fire HD 10 (now $94.99, was $149.99 / £109.99, was £149.99).

However, the happy medium for most is the Amazon Fire HD 8. With 32GB of storage, an 8-inch display, and a 12 hour battery life you're certainly getting plenty of value here - in a tablet perfectly designed for cheap content streaming, web browsing and Kindle reading. In the US, a $25 discount brings the final price to $64.99, meanwhile the UK is seeing prices drop from £89.99 to just £69.99 this week.

You'll find all of these Amazon Fire tablet deals just below, with more offers from around the web further down the page as well.

Amazon Fire tablet deals in the US

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Grab the Fire 7 tablet for just $39.99 this week at Amazon. That's the lowest price around right now, and an excellent discount on the already cheap 7-inch device. You're getting 16GB of storage in here, with seven hours of battery life as well.

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're after a bigger and better screen, though, you can also upgrade to the Fire HD 8 tablet. There's a $25 discount on this model, bringing it down to just $64.99 at Amazon right now. There's an 8-inch HD display on here, with 32GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life.

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $55 on the most powerful Amazon Fire tablet on the market, with this $94.99 sales price. You're getting a 10-inch HD display here, with 32GB of storage, USB-C fast charging, 2GB RAM and a 12 hour battery life.



Amazon Fire tablet deals in the UK

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This £34.99 sales price on the Amazon Fire 7 is just £5 off the cheapest we've ever seen for Amazon's budget tablet. With a 7-inch display this is more for lighter Kindle reading and the odd YouTube video, but you're still getting 16GB of storage and seven hours of battery life for a great price here.

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 upgrades your screen to an HD 8-inch display, and also doubles your storage to 32GB as well. That's better if you're looking to play some of the games available as well as catch up on Netflix and other streaming apps. Plus, you're saving £20 at Amazon this week.

All-New Fire HD 10: £149.99 £109.99 at Amazon

You're saving £40 on the biggest and most powerful Amazon Fire tablet available right now. That means plenty of screen real estate for streaming apps, and an excellent 12 hour battery life that's perfect for use on the go as well.



More Amazon Fire tablet deals

Of course, there's plenty of cheap Android tablets out there. While these Amazon Fire tablet sales might be limited to Amazon's own Fire OS, you'll find plenty more discounts on Samsung Galaxy tablet deals as well. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A price is in competing range of Amazon's own cheap offerings, and brings plenty more apps to the party, for example.

Or, if you're looking to put up a little more cash you'll also find a range of cheap iPad deals offering price cuts this week as well.