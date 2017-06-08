Alexa is coming to Amazon Fire tablets today

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is rolling out to your Amazon Fire tablet today, allowing you to get similar functionality of the Amazon Echo speaker but on your tablet instead.

Alexa is coming to last generation Fire, Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 as well as the Fire HD 8 from 2016.

It's also launching on the Fire HD 6, Fire HD 7 and Fire HDX 8.9, which were originally released back in 2014. Any older Amazon tablets won't see the Alexa update.

Plus the brand new Fire 7 (2017) and Fire HD 8 (2017) come with Alexa pre-installed.

Once you've downloaded the update, you can long press the home button and then ask Alexa to open apps, play video, read audiobooks and other popular Alexa features such as news, weather, jokes and questions.

Welcome Alexa

Amazon's latest tablets - the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 - are also ready to buy today directly from Amazon and include a few minor internal and style upgrades.

Both feature a quad-core 1.3GHz processors, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity as well as microSD support up to 256GB.

You can buy either tablet in black, red, blue or yellow and the Fire 7 will cost you £49.99 while the Fire HD 8 is only £79.99. If you're not desperate to buy the tablet soon it may be worth waiting until November when we expect Amazon to discount both tablets for Black Friday 2017.