Get the Dell XPS 13 - our favourite laptop - with a £250 discount!

Update: the £250 off promotion has now ended, but you can still get 12% off all Dell XPS laptops (plus all other computers) with code SAVE12

Original article: Dell’s XPS 13 is a nifty laptop indeed, and the good news for Cyber Monday is that you can pick it up cheap, with the notebook retailing at a considerably-knocked-down £849 right now.

The usual asking price for this XPS 13 tips well over a grand at £1,099, but if you use the code SAVE250 when purchasing, that knocks £250 off the price, bringing it down to £849, a reduction of just over 22%.

Apparently, there are limited quantities of stock for this ‘doorbuster’ discount code, so it might be better to act sooner rather than later if you were thinking of grabbing yourself a bargain.

Kaby Lake

The XPS 13 is powered by a Kaby Lake Core i5-7200U processor backed with 8GB system memory and a 256GB PCIe SSD for storage. With this laptop you get integrated graphics (Intel HD Graphics 620).

The screen is a Full HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display which pretty much eliminates the bezel for a very slick appearance indeed. It’s also an anti-glare screen, as well.

The notebook is also quite the feat of engineering given that it squeezes a 13-inch laptop into an 11-inch form factor, making this device more portable. You can also get in rose gold, for those who like their glitzy colour schemes.

