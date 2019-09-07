Women's Super League 19/20 live stream: how to watch football free online from anywhere

It's back! After a thrilling World Cup in France which inspired millions, the new Women’s Super League season is here, with 12 teams making up England's largest full-time women's league yet. Whether you've been a fan for years or have a new interest in the female version of the game, we'll explain how you can get a Women's Super League live stream regardless of where you are.

Can last year’s champions Arsenal defend their title and how will WSL newcomers like Tottenham fair in their debut campaigns? High spending Manchester City welcome six new signings to their side including World Cup Golden Boot winner Ellen White, but have lost star player Nikita Paris to Lyon.

With no Champions League to distract them this term, Chelsea are being widely tipped for WSL title glory, while shrewd signings like Netherlands international Jackie Groenen and Birmingham’s Hayley Ladd mean newly-promoted Manchester United may well be the season’s surprise package.

You can watch every minute of the action broadcast in your region by following our guide below to getting a Women’s Super League live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

How to stream Women’s Super League live in the UK for FREE

While BT Sport and the BBC will once again be showing Women’s Super League matches live this season with both broadcasters showing 30 games live, there’s a pretty dramatic shake up of how WSL matches will be broadcast this year.

For the first time, action from the league will be available for FREE from the start of this season with FA Player - a live streaming platform exclusively dedicated to women's football. Available via desktop browsers and via a dedicated Android and iOS app, the service will show over 150 domestic games live including all WSL matches.

For those who prefer more traditional platforms for their WSL coverage, the BBC’s free-to-air broadcasts over the course of the season will be spread over its three main channels as well as its Red Button service. Those matches will also be available via the BBC iPlayer online service and app.

Elsewhere, matches on BT Sport‘s subscription service will be spread over its two main channels over the course of the season, while coverage will also be available via the BT Sport app or BTSport.com for mobile or PC streaming.

If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the televised WSL games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

If you're abroad, but just can't bear to miss out on catching Women’s Super League matches from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed your mate sent you from Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

How to watch the WSL: US live streams

The great news for women’s football fans in the US is that the FA Player app and online service will be available for free internationally in most territories, including America (the only countries where the service will be geo-locked for live games are those where broadcasters have bought exclusive rights to show matches from the league).

That means you’ll have access to every single match of the new season live for nada, so get downloading!

How to live stream the WSL 19/20 season in Canada

Great news Canadians! Like the US, the FA Player app and online service will also be available unrestricted in Canada, meaning all matches will be available for free in the region.

How to live stream Women's Super League in Australia

With no exclusive broadcaster in the region, the FA Player app and online service will also be available to Aussie footy fans without any restrictions, meaning you’ll be able to watch every WSL game live for free. Result!